Inside Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard’s ‘Volatile’ Marriage -- Explosive Fights, Days-Long Ice Outs, And More: SOURCES

A LOT goes on under Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s roof… And we’re hearing all about it now amid their controversy.

Over the weekend, The Good Place star posted what many have dubbed a “tone-deaf” anniversary tribute to Dax, which included what she clearly believed to be a hilarious anecdote about him promising to never “kill” her.

Suffice it to say, it did NOT sit well with fans…

Since then, sleuths have been working overtime to dig up more evidence of the pair’s questionable dynamic. And, well, it would seem as though they DEFINITELY have succeeded. In one old interview clip, Dax joked about hitting his wife “several times,” which she playfully doubled down on.

And while fans are up in arms about the couple joking about such sensitive subject matter, a new report has surfaced about what their relationship supposedly really looks like behind closed doors.

On Monday, a source told the DailyMail.com that Kristen “didn’t realize” there would be backlash surrounding her post:

“Her humor can go dark and sometimes be funny. But then she is also oblivious to people’s feelings and will say anything at any time. The post was funny to her and Dax, but she didn’t realize the backlash that was coming. It was tone deaf, but at the end of the day, the people that know Kristen know that is the person she is.”

And yet… a second insider offered a different take on the situation. They claimed the Hit and Run stars can get quite “volatile” behind closed doors:

“Kristen and Dax are both pretty volatile people and can blow up over the smallest issues. Sometimes Kristen or Dax will say something they think is a fun dig and the other one gets offended. They have a strange dynamic but it seems to always work out in the end.”

Yikes.

The source went on to claim that bickering can quickly turn into full-blown feuds in the Bell-Shepard household, where the married couple “often don’t talk for days” after explosive arguments.

But don’t just take this source’s word for it… Kristen herself talked about it in 2020. While in conversation with Justin Long on his Life Is Short podcast, the Frozen voice actress claimed she once “blacked out” after an “incredible … top of the lungs screaming” match with Dax which resulted in them not speaking for three days:

“It was about the things around the house that I felt I needed help with. We have a relationship where you are supposed to be able to say, ‘I need your help with this.'”

She recalled at the time:

“I left a note and I was like, ‘Hey dad! Would you mind taking the two towels in the dryer and folding them?’ and then like one other thing. I thought, ‘That’s 10 minutes of work, I can say that.’ At that point, the house [work] was getting to be a lot for me. The keeping up with the mom stuff, the shoes being outgrown, all of that.”

However, the CHiPs star apparently did NOT appreciate the note, which he felt was “controlling,” and started screaming “about how nobody does anything for anybody else.” She continued:

“Then we both blacked out and got into a fight and I don’t actually remember what happened but what transpired was a lot of volume, a lot of harsh words being thrown around. I grabbed my pillow and stomped down the hall and I sleep in the front room and I’m crying. We don’t talk for three days.”

Listen (below):

Yeesh…

The second source did, however, note Kristen and Dax “keep their kids in the dark about their arguments.” We certainly hope so… little Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, have no business being subjected to that.

A third source opened up to the outlet about the pair’s attempts at couple’s therapy over the years:

“Couple’s therapy has been the main reason that they haven’t broken up. Dax has a big past with addiction and going to therapy has been the addiction he needs in his life. It gets him to deal with Kristen and vice versa. To stay together, they have to continue doing that.”

Damn! Dax and Kristen have been open in the past about his struggle with addiction, which even their young daughters are aware of. In an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast recorded in 2020, he revealed he’d relapsed after 16 years of sobriety. The 50-year-old explained he had begun taking painkillers after a motorcycle accident, but hid the “enormous secret” from Kristen and his podcast co-host Monica Padman. He told her on the episode:

“I’m gaslighting you and I know I am. And I’m making you feel crazy and I’m making Kristen feel crazy.”

But being open and honest has apparently saved him and Kristen. The third source added:

“Their relationship is something they always have to work on, but they root for each other.”

In 2021, the Veronica Mars actress opened up about her and the Baby Mama star’s “antagonistic” dynamic. She told People at the time:

“Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up. Every couple of years, we’re like, ‘We’re being very antagonistic towards each other,’ and we don’t want that. We go back to therapy and figure out what I’m not doing that’s best for you and what you’re not doing that’s best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better. It’s been incredibly helpful.”

This is a LOT to take in all at once…

What do you think of all these details about Kristen and Dax’s relationship now in the wake of their controversial anniversary post? Let us know in the comments down below.

