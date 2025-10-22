Romeo Beckham BACK With Controversial Ex Kim Turnbull Amid Feud With Brother Brooklyn!

Romeo Beckham is back with his controversial ex!

Months after their breakup amid the Beckham family feud, the 23-year-old model confirmed he rekindled his romance with Kim Turnbull! Romeo posted a picture to Instagram Stories on Tuesday of himself posing in the mirror while the DJ stands in front wearing a zip-up hoodie and an oversized scarf. Check it out (below):

For those who don’t know, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors over the past few weeks! It all started last month when he “liked” two of her posts on Instagram. See (below):

Earlier this month, Romeo and Kim were also spotted together at the F1 Grand Prix in Singapore. She then posted several pics from a trip to Bali, Indonesia, including two of her in bikinis.

Related: Victoria Beckham Praises ‘Close Family’ — Despite Ongoing Brooklyn Estrangement!

The former footballer swooned over the snapshots, commenting with a melting face emoji. Take a look (below):

Wow! We guess things are over between him and Caroline Daur! But did anyone expect Romeo to get back together with Kim, considering her supposed part in the family feud?

Perezcious readers will recall that initial reports claimed Kim caused Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz to distance themselves from the family. The couple didn’t trust whether her intentions with Romeo because she supposedly used to date Brooklyn first! That would be sketchy, switching to the younger brother… Anyway, that was allegedly why Brooklyn and Nicola stayed away from several family gatherings, including David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations.

But was any of that even true? Sources soon claimed Nicola is actually to blame for all the drama and Kim was just the scapegoat, though. We’ve heard a lot about the problems between the Transformers actress and Victoria Beckham since then.

Kim and Romeo ended up breaking up in June due to the “pressure” of the ongoing ordeal. Afterward, Kim came forward to address all the rumors, making it clear she was never with Brooklyn romantically:

“I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved.”

Well, Kim is back in the conversation now since she is dating Romeo again! We can’t help but wonder how Brooklyn and Nicola feel about the reunion! Are they upset? Will they see the rekindled romance as Romeo trying to get back at them? Or do they not care at all because Kim really wasn’t the issue in the first place? Hmm.

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kim Turnbull/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]