Kristin Cavallari Addresses Those Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors!

Kristin Cavallari is setting the record straight!

In case you missed it, the 35-year-old reality star sparked romance rumors with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron when they were spotted kissing in Joshua Tree, California, during a photoshoot for her lifestyle brand Uncommon James. Of course, the pictures of the two had people immediately questioning whether or not something was going on between them other than just business. We mean, the chemistry seemed off the charts! You can ch-ch-check out the pics obtained by TMZ HERE.

Related: J.Lo & Ben Affleck ‘Are Not Talking’ Wedding Planning Yet!



But unfortunately for those who were shipping them, no roses are being given out here! She told Entertainment Tonight on Friday:

“Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him. There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise. If I was, I would not answer the question, put it that way. You know what’s funny is everyone was like, ‘She knew what she was doing,’ and I honestly did not think about it like that. Nothing is going on. He was a hired actor, OK?”

While The Hills alum admitted Tyler had a ton of “sexiness” to him, they kept things strictly professional:

“It was so fun. Honestly, we had so much fun. I can’t say enough good stuff about him. There is no ego whatsoever. He is just very chill, up for anything.”

But who knows! Even though Kristin is single right now, she is on the lookout for a new guy. She shared with ET:

“I am open to dating right now, yeah. This is the first time in a few years where I am in a good place to be dating.”

So never say never, Perezcious readers!

[Image via Kristin Cavallair/Instagram, Tyler Cameron/Instagram]