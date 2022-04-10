Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck ‘Are Not Talking’ About Wedding Planning Just Yet!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not in a rush to walk down the aisle!

Days after the 52-year-old singer announced her engagement, a source shared with People on Saturday that the pair “are not talking about a wedding” just yet. Instead, it sounds like they plan to take their time and to enjoy their life as an engaged couple… again! Nothing wrong with that!

As you may recall, J.Lo and Ben first sparked engagement rumors by wearing what appeared to be a giant sparkler on her left hand while out shopping in Los Angeles with her 14-year-old daughter Emme last week. Then, the Hustlers actress dropped the surprise announcement to her On The JLo newsletter on Friday that she and Ben were getting hitched while showing off her stunning rock. The source noted to People that Ben and Jennifer wanted to keep the happy news “quiet for a few days” before going public with the news. Understandable…

Related: Brooklyn Beckham Ties The Knot With Nicola Peltz!

The insider went on to mention that she “loves” her new green diamond engagement ring and “can’t stop looking at it,” adding:

“It’s very cute to see how excited she is. Ben makes her incredibly happy.”

Awww!!!

In a previous newsletter, Jennifer revealed that the color green had a special place in her heart. In fact, she often associates it with good fortune. Referencing the iconic Versace ensemble she wore to the 2000 Grammys, she wrote at the time:

“I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

When the duo does start planning their nuptials, we imagine they are going to come up with an amazing and romantic affair! And we cannot wait to see it! Well, as long as they end up walking down the aisle this time. LOLz!

However, it seems like Ben and Jennifer are in it for the long haul. The Let’s Get Loud artist expressed to People how their connection is stronger than ever, saying:

“It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other. We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.”

She continued:

“We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn’t matter. We have kids and we respect each other. … We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of you. We’re just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred.”

Love to hear it!

Okay, Perezcious readers, are you excited for Ben and Jen’s eventual wedding? Do you think they’ll have a long engagement? Drop your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN]