Did Kristin Cavallari Cheat On Stephen Colletti Or Not?? She Says...

Kristin Cavallari is finally fessing up to whether or not she cheated on her ex-boyfriend and co-star Stephen Colletti!

During the latest installment of their Back to the Beach podcast on Tuesday, the former couple looked back on the second episode of season two of Laguna Beach, where she made it seem like she was cheating on the One Tree Hill alum. Kristin confessed she doesn’t “remember” cheating on Stephen – well, except for possibly one time with their co-star Talan Torriero:

“I also really want to break down our relationship and the cheating thing. Because clearly [during] season 2 I go all in. I make it seem like I was cheating on you the whole time. Like, I played you. I don’t remember me actually cheating on you. I know that we had talked about maybe I did with Talan, I don’t remember me actually cheating on you, but I will give that to you, because clearly, I’m making it seem like I did. Other than Talan, I don’t think I actually cheated on you with anybody else.”

Related: Talen Torriero Reacted To Kristin & Lauren’s Laguna Beach Hookup Confessions!

But Kristin and Talan’s dalliance appeared to be news to Stephen! He sounded shocked by it, asking:

“Wait, you cheated on me with Talan?”

However, the 36-year-old reality star insisted that she did not “think I did, but you do,” adding:

“And I’m assuming you remember it more accurately.”

While Kristin may not recall other moments she cheated on Stephen during their relationship, he remembers all too well “a couple of instances” where she stepped out on him! He joked:

“Those guys’ names were not Talan.”

He first brought up the fact that the Very Cavallari alum was caught kissing someone who worked at the local restaurant called Saw Creek Grille while they were still together. But what does she have to say about it? Kristin confessed:

“I am more than willing to own up to this right now because I have blacked this out in my memory. I kissed [redacted] from Salt Creek Grille. I’ll give you that.”

That wasn’t the only time either! Stephen then thought of the night when he got “really drunk” at a Lakers game and passed out in the car after someone else drove him and Kristin home. But after waking up in the vehicle, he saw her hooking up with someone else:

“I woke up and I was in a car. We were outside of [redacted’s] house. I walked down into the party and you guys were hooking up. We got into a big fight.”

Damn! That is rough!

Taken aback by what she’d done, Kristin exclaimed:

“I was a horrible human being!”

And things only got worse from there! When Kristin’s brother walked into the house party that night, he thought Stephen had hit the jewelry designer. Kristin and Stephen confirmed that the Summer Forever star never physically attacked her – but he still ended up with a “bloody nose” by the end of the evening. Ouch. Stephen said:

“We were in my car and I had a bloody nose. And I’m like, ‘How do I end up with a f**king bloody nose after I wake up from being passed out, walk into this party, find my girlfriend cheating on me and then I get punched in the face?’”

When Stephen dropped Kristin home, he claimed her dad suggested they stop dating. Wow. We knew they never had a smooth-sailing romance, but this is pretty jaw-dropping! Afterward, The Hills star ended up apologizing to Stephen for her behavior:

“Stephen, I’m a horrible person. I am so sorry. I’m appalled of the stuff that I did, honestly. I am not proud of any of that. It actually is painful for me to hear. It’s painful for me to watch and I really do apologize. You were always such a really good guy. You still are. But the fact that I took advantage of that is heartbreaking. So I am sorry.”

We guess it’s never to late to apologize! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MTV Reality/YouTube, Back to the Beach/YouTube]