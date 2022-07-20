Kristin Cavallari Hints Ex Jay Cutler Wouldn’t ALLOW HER To See Stephen Colletti!

Was Jay Cutler the reason it took so long for Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti to reconnect?!

On the premiere episode of their new podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen, the exes touched on how they lost touch for a decade. As for the reason why they did not stay in contact for so long? Well, the Uncommon James founder seemingly pointed fingers at her estranged husband! She explained in the episode:

“When I was married, we didn’t stay in touch as much. … That was my fault.”

However, she added tellingly:

“I’m able to maintain friendships with my exes. But yeah, that’s all I’m gonna say.”

Mm-hmm. We read what you’re putting between the lines there! She got even more clear though, stating:

“I think that’s a large reason why, when I got a divorce, you and I were able to reconnect — because I was a free woman.”

Whoa! As fans know, the two, who starred in the MTV reality series from 2004 to 2006, were involved in an on-again, off-again relationship. Their chemistry has always been palpable, even while they were in a love triangle with their fellow high school classmate Lauren Conrad. So was Jay worried that the sparks would fly between them if Kristin kept in contact with Stephen? Sounds like it!

And he may even have had reason… because once they did reconnect four months after the former couple announced their split in 2020, it seems like things were heating up between them!

As you may recall, the 35-year-old reality star rocked the internet when she posted a cuddly reunion picture with Stephen in their hometown of Laguna Beach on Instagram in August 2020.

And it turns out there was more to the story behind that picture! Kristin said:

“We lost touch a little bit when I was married. I was with my ex for 10 years. So it had at least been 10 years since we had seen each other. So anyways, we went to dinner, we had a lot of fun.”

She then teased:

“Do we tell the whole story?”

Stephen added that they had “danced on tables” during their hang out but Kristin suggested that something more might have gone down at the time! She demurred:

“We may or may not have kissed.”

WHAT?!

The One Tree Hill alum then asked:

“Did we?”

The Very Cavallari star claimed she couldn’t “remember.” However, she did note that the picture of the two of them “was my most liked photo of anything I’ve ever posted on Instagram,” adding:

“I mean, you’d beat all of my children. You’d beat, like, any milestone in my life. So to me, that’s actually very sweet because it shows how invested the audience was of Laguna Beach. And I think it’s really sweet.”

Wow! We probably have that pic to thank for this tea-spilling podcast! Still, as far as their reunion goes, Kristin continued to hint that something went down between them, saying:

“I’ll let you decide if you want to tell the rest of the story or not.”

No doubt many Laguna fans are curious as to what else happened during this reunion! But the will they/won’t they will have to wait for future episodes of the podcast, we guess. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think Jay wouldn’t let Kristin see Stephen during their marriage? And was he kinda right?? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

