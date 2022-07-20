Kristin Cavallari Reveals SHOCKING Salary She Got For First Season Of Laguna Beach!

Kristin Cavallari just revealed how much she made on Laguna Beach — and our jaws are on the floor!

As Perezcious readers know, Kristin just started a podcast with Laguna co-star Stephen Colletti in which the exes rewatch the show and give insider tidbits. In the first episode, she’s already given us insight to her “messed up” feud with co-star Lauren Conrad — but it seems the juicy info is far from over!

In Tuesday’s premiere episode, the Very Cavallari star also revealed how much she was actually paid for her time on the show. When Stephen asked her if she remembered how much they were paid for the first season, she said:

“I think $2.5k.”

$2,500? For the WHOLE first season?! WOW.

The two continued to discuss their wages, with Colletti saying his memory was that it was even less! He said:

“I don’t even know if it was that much. I think it was $2k.”

TWO GRAND?!? Kristin half-jokingly retorted:

“Maybe I got paid more than you.”

Ha!

But in all seriousness, $2,500 is WILD for a full season of TV, scripted or not. Considering the hours these kids gave to MTV, that is a truly shocking amount. We’d bet that was less than minimum wage if you measure it all out!

They both admitted though, at the time — as well-to-do, carefree high schoolers — money was the last thing on their minds. Cavallari said:

“I honestly would’ve done it for free, though. Because at that point in high school, to me, it was more of a competition, like everybody wanted it. And I was like, ‘I’m gonna get this show.’ I’m super competitive; that has not changed. So I literally, when they told us they were gonna pay us, I was like, ‘oh my god, great!.'”

Her ex agreed with her, saying he was more focused on the “free parties” and “free trips”:

“I remember thinking like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna get some, like, free parties out of this, like, free trips, like, MTV is coming to us and wants to finance these opportunities, these parties if you will, for us to all hang out and get together.’”

The One Tree Hill alum reflected bemusedly:

“We thought we had them, and we had no idea.”

Ha! We’re glad the money wasn’t a problem for them. Although, they did reveal they renegotiated their salaries for season two after the show was a massive hit! Thank goodness!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

