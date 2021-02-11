Kristin Cavallari Breaks Down 'S**tshow' Madison LeCroy Rumors

Kristin Cavallari is so over this Madison LeCroy drama!

The Laguna Beach alum stopped by Austen Kroll and Craig Conover‘s Pillows and Beer podcast on Tuesday to clear up the messy situation involving her friendship with Kroll shortly after his split from the Southern Charm star.

As fans know, K.Cav was accused of getting flirty with Kroll on the heels of his breakup from Madison, which apparently inspired the Bravolebrity to share her messages with Kristin’s estranged husband, Jay Cutler.

If it sounds confusing, it is — and no one is more confused than Cavallari. She began as she called into the show:

“Maybe we can clear up some rumors or some drama or whatever.”

Please do, gurl!

The 34-year-old said she DM’ed Kroll and Conover after they’d talked with her bestie, Justin Anderson, and planned a visit to Charleson. Romance speculation swirled at the time, as both Kroll and Cavallari were newly single and sharing pics together.

But in reality, there was nothing actually going on between them, according to Kristin. She shared:

“It wasn’t romantic, it wasn’t flirty, you never told me you had a girlfriend because it never got to that place. It was never flirty. No one hooked up with anyone. Nothing ever happened. We had a really good time. And then it turned into a s**tstorm. What happened?!?”

Madison happened, it would seem. Shortly after the trip, the 30-year-old shared screenshots she claimed showed past communication between herself and Cutler. After Justin accused her of “making something out of nothing” for attention, the reality star doubled down on her claims.

Conover agreed that Madison was, in fact, the problem. He said of his co-star:

“I’ve named her ‘Scorpion.’ Scorpion happened. She got involved and I think if she never got involved we would have just continued being friends.”

Despite the bizarre beef, Kroll and Cavallari stayed in communication — but both admitted that the drama affected their friendship. He explained:

“Basically Kristin, you and I texted each other and we were like, ‘It sucks that our exes are so jealous that they try to torpedo our friendship.’ Like, so ridiculous. They didn’t have to overreact, they didn’t have to do any of that. The fact that their jealousy affected our friendship is ridiculous.”

Cavallari agreed, offering:

“It is the weirdest situation I have ever been a part of. That I can one hundred percent say. And the fact that it’s still going on to some degree? I … it really has nothing to do with me. It really has nothing to do with us.”

If you ask us, it sounds like this is a case of a reality star trying to stay relevant by association. Don’t forget: Madison is also involved in a controversy about supposedly having an affair with Alex Rodriguez, and she drew the ire of Culter when he allegedly claimed he “didn’t appreciate” the way she was discussing their personal history in public.

Do U think Madison is making drama out of nothing? Share your thoughts (below).

[Image via Bravo/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]