Kristin Cavallari & Jeff Dye Caught Making Out In Mexico! Are They More Serious Than We Thought?!

Is Kristin Cavallari officially off the market?

The reality star was caught smooching comedian Jeff Dye a few times this fall, but sources said they were keeping things casual. Late last month she maintained they were “just good friends” and even told followers she was “accepting applications” for a new man.

Fast forward less than two weeks later, and the relationship seems a bit more than friendly, if you ask us. TMZ published pictures of the are-they-aren’t-they couple on vacation together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico (obligatory reminder that none of us should really be traveling right now with US COVID-19 numbers worse than ever….). The Uncommon James designer kept things steamy in a pink bikini as the pair packed on the PDA (See the pictures HERE).

A source for People explained:

“Kristin had a great weekend in Cabo San Lucas. She was with friends and Jeff. … They stayed at the Nobu Hotel, enjoyed the pool and fun dinners. Kristin and Jeff were very affectionate. She was beaming around him.”

Another insider for Entertainment Tonight added:

“He thinks she’s so cool, loves that she speaks her mind and is so supportive of her career. He also thinks she’s drop-dead gorgeous and loves being around her.”

So what’s the deal, then? Are they making things official? Apparently, that’s what Jeff wants. The ET source shared:

“He’s been making a big effort to take things to the next level and get more serious. Kristin is always laughing with Jeff and it’s easy and fun for her. She’s able to be herself and carefree with him after all the stress from her divorce. Their relationship is definitely heating up.”

As for The Hills alum, she may be changing her tune on the whole “just friends” thing. The source said:

“Initially Kristin wasn’t looking for a full-on relationship, but things have definitely progressed between them. They share the same sense of dry humor and are now making more plans [to see each other].”

We’ve come a long way from the supposed “one-time thing” of their initial Chicago meetup!

It seems like we can indeed say that the Very Cavallari star is off the market. For health and safety reasons, we would definitely prefer if she and Jeff kept their blossoming romance stateside, but we are glad to see her looking so happy and carefree.

No word yet on Jay Cutler’s post-divorce rebound, although he was recently hanging out with one of his ex-wife’s former employees, Shannon Ford. A little payback after seeing Kristin move on so quickly? Only time will tell…

[Image via WENN/Instar/Adriana M. Barraza]