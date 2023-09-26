Kim Zolciak Claims She's Having Too Much Sex With Kroy Biermann To Divorce Him!

Divorce court is going to have to wait, according to Kim Zolciak, because she is banging estranged husband Kroy Biermann too much to split from him right now!

Related: Bravo Producers Don’t Want Kim Back On RHOA Ever Again?! OUCH!

That’s what she’s claiming in her latest court filing, at least!! According to a jaw-dropping new report via TMZ, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum sent in a new divorce court docs claiming she and the former NFL star have been “repeatedly” having sex ever since he filed for divorce from her for the second time back in late August. And because of their apparently active sex life, she wants his divorce request dismissed!!

Wait, what?!

That outlet obtained new docs early on Tuesday morning in which Kim claims she and Kroy last fooled around back on September 7. That’s just a few weeks ago!!

At issue here — aside from the salaciousness of their supposed sex life at this point in their estranged marriage — is that Kim is calling foul play on Kroy’s desire to divorce. See, he has claimed in legal docs that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.” But the Don’t Be Tardy star says that simply can’t be true if they are still (allegedly) sleeping together! Plus, the fact that they live under the same roof still has Kim wanting a judge to dismiss the divorce decree outright.

As for Kroy, he continues to claim Kim’s reported gambling problems and other issues have pushed the fam towards financial issues. He very much wants to move on — even if it seems like Kim doesn’t.

Sounds like the drama just keeps going…

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]