Kim Zolciak Says She & Kroy Biermann Are ‘Working On Our Marriage’ After Second Divorce Filing!

Are Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann not giving up on their marriage just yet? That is what The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum told her social media followers!

Two weeks after the 37-year-old former football player filed for divorce for a second time this year, she took to Instagram Stories on Friday to reveal the two are still trying to make their relationship work. She wrote along with a video of her shoe closet:

“I’m living here not going anywhere! Been working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much.”

Interestingly enough, this came after Kroy insisted to TMZ last week that “he is still moving forward with the divorce” no matter what. Did Kroy change his mind all of a sudden? Is Kim even telling the truth? What’s going on here?! At this point, it has become a game of whether will-they-won’t-they go through with the divorce. Jeez.

Kim also appeared to clear up some recent reports that have come out about whether or not she’s been living in their million-dollar mansion in Georgia. As you know, the 45-year-old reality star and Kroy have been dealing with some huge money problems. And in an attempt to help alleviate some of their debt, he wanted to put their home on the market and sell it. However, Kroy has hit a roadblock during the process. While Kim claims she was the one who decided to sell the home amid their financial issues, he supposedly has been struggling to get her to go along with the plan. His attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, previously said the ex-athlete has been “basically begging” her to sign off on selling their home. It’s reached the point where Kroy and the lawyer even requested an emergency hearing to get permission from a judge to do the sale.

Here’s where things get weird. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, a process server went to deliver a lawsuit to Kim at her home in Atlanta. The suit in question is from SAKS over a credit card she allegedly owes $150,000. But when the person went to hand over the legal docs on Thursday morning, he claimed to have spoken with a man at the house, and he said he “just purchased the property.” Huh?!

Thus, the process server believed Kim already moved out. However, that is not the case based on Kim’s new Instagram post. She seems to be still living on the property at this time. We guess whoever answered the door must have been messing with the process server!

This whole divorce situation is so chaotic, Perezcious readers! Reactions to the latest development? Do you think Kim and Kroy will call off the divorce again? Sound OFF in the comments below.

