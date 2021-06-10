Andy Cohen GOES THERE With The Kardashians In KUWTK Reunion Teaser!

This is going to be everything Andy Cohen promised and more!

The Watch What Happens Live boss is bringing his Real Housewives reunion format to KUWTK the week after the series finale, and he said the fam told him nothing was off-limits.

Well, in the first teaser it seems they made good on that claim, as we see just the tiniest snippets of Andy asking Kim Kardashian about some feud, Khloé Kardashian about Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, Kris Jenner whether she’s forgiven Caitlyn Jenner, and perhaps juiciest of all — why Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick really couldn’t make it work! He asks:

“Do you think your relationship might’ve turned out differently if you hadn’t shared so much of it?”

To which Kourt surprises even Kim by saying, “Probably.” However, she adds:

“But I think the substance abuse was a deal breaker.”

Something Scott agrees with, calling himself “pretty irresponsible.”

Oh, and then Andy asks Scott about something we won’t get to by the reality show’s end: Kourtney and Travis Barker‘s relationship! But we’ll have to wait until the special airs to get that answer!

Ch-ch-check out the spicy teaser (below)!

