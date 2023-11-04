Kyle Richards Clarifies She & Mauricio Umansky Are ‘Allowed To Do What We Want’ Amid Separation After Hand-Holding Drama

Kyle Richards shared more insight into those romance rumors between Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater.

Ever since Mo got caught holding hands with his former Dancing With the Stars partner, a big question on many people’s minds – including ours – has been whether he and the 54-year-old reality star agreed to allow each other to see other people amid their separation. Kyle said on Watch What Happens Live she was “hurt” by the paparazzi pics, so much so she DELETED a supportive post for the pair. In fact, sources say the estranged couple are not “getting along” anymore because of this controversial romance!

So based on her reaction to the romance rumors between Mauricio and Emma? One would assume that wasn’t the case. However, Kyle is now making some clarifications to their separation rules!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast from BravoCon this weekend and talked about everything that’s going on with her and Mauricio. When asked about her estranged hubby’s explanation for the hand-holding incident, Kyle shared she’s “undecided” on how to feel about the current situation. But she did point out that although it’s “hard to see” Mo with another woman, the former couple are “allowed to do what we want” amid their separation:

“But listen, we are separated. So, we’re allowed to do what we want. It’s just, you know, strange to see. I don’t know. We were married almost 28 years. So, that’s hard to see.

So it sounds like they are allowed to see other people if they “want” amid the separation, right???

Before anyone accuses Kyle of being a hypocrite for hanging out with Morgan Wade, she insists the circumstances are different. Not only has she repeatedly denied the romance rumors with her friend, but she claims there are “ no weird pictures” of her with the country singer or anyone else for that matter:

“I’ve seen people say, ‘Oh, but you’ve been running around with your friend.’ First of all … there’s no weird pictures of me with anybody on the internet at all.”

Hmm. Although Kyle encouraged the real estate agent to compete on DWTS, she explained it wasn’t “easy” to see the chemistry between Mo and Emma:

“I really wanted him to do well and I voted for them every week, and you know, I was very supportive. With that said, it’s a lot, you know, it really is.”

Even though she initiated the separation, it must be tough to see someone you’ve been with for over two decades seemingly moving on. Where do Mauricio and Kyle stand now? As the Bravolebrity said, they are “allowed to do what [they] each want to do” – but she suggested they keep it “under wraps” moving forward. That is probably a wise decision for the two of them!

