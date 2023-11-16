Kyle Richards Says Getting Sober Sent Her & Mauricio Umansky In 'Different Directions'

Kyle Richards got sober, and it sounds like life subsequently got real.

On Wednesday’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle grabbed lunch with Dorit Kemsley in Las Vegas, but the temptations of Sin City were anything but enticing to the 54-year-old.

Dorit asked the mother four if getting sober was a way to “get control” and “protect” herself after her “traumatic” falling out with sister Kathy Hilton, and Kyle definitely didn’t deny it… and actually suggested it was a way to get a firmer grip on “everything.” She said:

“I’m not a psychologist, but maybe so. I feel like I need to be really clear right now with everything.”

And it’s sounds like the plan is to adopt her newfound sobriety on a more permanent basis! The reality star added:

“Before I would have felt like, ‘Well I have to go have drinks because everyone expects that from me to go and have fun.’ I don’t feel like I need to do that anymore. This is who I am, just take it or leave it.”

She also suggested that she expected her estranged husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky to be more there for her during everything she was “going through” — and it sounds like he didn’t come through. And on top of that, she says his life just revolves more around drinking, which is becoming less and less enjoyable for Kyle. She explained:

“I think a lot of it has to do with I expected more from him for what I was going through. Also, probably, you know how he loves to go drink. There’s a lot of business events where I’m supposed to go and be the wife and be supportive. Sometimes it’s like I don’t want to go to these parties.”

She added in a confessional:

“Mo is in sales, and a big part of that is putting yourself out there and be social and I’m at a place in my life where I don’t want to do that. I would much rather be home reading than going to an event, especially when I don’t drink anymore.”

Kyle’s admission prompted Dorit to ask how she expects to “sustain a marriage” if they’re heading in completely different directions… and that’s just it: Kyle doesn’t expect to sustain it… at least not in its current form. She said:

“I think with the way my relationship is right now, I’m not happy. I’m sort of now working on myself inside and I feel like he’s very focused on his work. So, I feel like in that aspect we’re kind of growing in different directions. I don’t want to wake up a few years down the road and be like, ‘Who are you? What are we supposed to talk about now?’”

Oof. We all know they’ve certainly been anything but lovey-dovey, but it’s inneresting to see how things started to break down. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments.

