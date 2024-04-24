Pub Owner Hints Joe Alwyn *Is* A 'Regular' After Taylor Swift Album Namedrop -- Are Her Fans Stalking Him There Now?!

Is Joe Alwyn the unnamed ex Taylor Swift sings about in The Black Dog? The pub’s owner has come forward to answer the burning question for everyone!

On The Tortured Poets Department breakup track, the 34-year-old sings about spotting a former boyfriend who goes into a pub in London called The Black Dog:

“You forgot to turn it off / And so I watch as you walk into some bar called The Black Dog / And pierce new holes in my heart / How you don’t miss me in The Black Dog / When someone plays The Starting Line and you jump up / But she’s too young to know this song.”

Taylor doesn’t name names, but many speculated the song is about Joe — one of the few she allotted to him instead of Matty Healy we guess! LOLz!

Related: Kim Kardashian Posts Photo With Taylor’s Former BFF Karlie Kloss Amid Reignited Feud!

Luckily for curious Swifties, Lily Bottomley, owner of The Black Dog, teased the answer on Monday, telling Sky News:

“I don’t want to give too much away. We do have a certain blond regular who frequents, let’s just say that.”

“Blond regular”?! That has to be Joe! See the interview (below):

Case closed! But unfortunately for Joe (and the pub), he may not be coming around as often anymore! Not when thousands of Swifties started stopping by the place after the release of the new album, apparently hoping to get a glimpse of him there (and whoever this young “she” may be)! And more are expected to come by over the next couple of weeks! Lily also shared with The Guardian that business is booming for the pub:

“I was like, wow, what a coincidence, that’s crazy. Then traffic got bigger, and then just exploded when her album went live. We created a TikTok, started posting, interacting with fans. We’re completely booked out this week and we’re nearly full for her tour dates. It’s been amazing for the business, the fans have been overwhelmingly positive.”

What amazing news for the bar, as long as they’re all buying drinks! However, bad news for Joe! He’ll most likely have to find a new pub to frequent now — one where he isn’t being stalked by Swifties! We imagine he’ll have a more relaxing pint when he doesn’t have to get hounded by fans over why he supposedly didn’t want to marry TayTay!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN/Avalon, The Black Dog/TikTok]