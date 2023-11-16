Caitlyn Jenner Reveals How She Convinced Robert Kardashian Sr. To Divorce Kris Jenner!

Caitlyn Jenner played a big part in helping her then-partner Kris Jenner get out of her marriage to Robert Kardashian Sr.!

In the bombshell new docuseries House of Kardashians out on Thursday, the former Olympian revealed she sat the lawyer down during his contentious split from the momager back in 1991 and finally said the magic words that would bring an end to the legal split! The I Am Cait alum recalled:

“She was having a rough time with Robert in the divorce when I came into the picture. He was doing everything to kind of make her life miserable. I saw what was going on from the outside and just said, ‘This is ridiculous.’ So, I called Robert up and said, ‘Hey, let’s go to dinner.'”

The 74-year-old continued:

“We met on Hamburger Hamlet on Sunset Boulevard, just the two of us in a booth in the back. And I basically said to him Kris is moving on. Sorry, but she’s moving on. I said, ‘I can take over from here. So, let’s just make this final signing of the papers as simple as possible.’ And he did.”

Wow! Caitlyn really had that much power?!? Impressive! LOLz!

Of course, this cleared the room for the former athlete and businesswoman to tie the knot (which they did just one month after the ink dried on the divorce paperwork). On the quick turnaround, she continued:

“We had been together five months and having a wonderful time. I wanted to get the wedding over with so we could move on with a normal life, even if it’s four kids and four step-kids. As normal a life as we can make it.”

The blended family included Kris’ kids with Robert (Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob) plus Caitlyn’s kids Burt, Cassandra, Brandon, and Brody from previous marriages. Kendall and Kylie would come later on with Kris.

Despite the split, the lawyer remained in the couple’s lives up until his death from esophageal cancer in 2003. Elsewhere in the doc, Caitlyn recalled their emotional last conversation, sharing:

“He was really hurting and I said to him, ‘Hey, remember if I was in your position, my only worry would be for my kids. That the kids are gonna get through this. I just want you to know that I will always be there for the kids.’ And he says, ‘Oh, you didn’t have to say that. I knew you would.’ And a week later he died.”

Whoa. So sweet of Caitlyn to reassure him of that. They obviously had a unique connection…

Thoughts?? Do you really think Caitlyn’s dinner date brought an end to the divorce? Or did Robert just give up the fight on his own without their Hamburger Hamlet sit-down?? Sound OFF (below)!

