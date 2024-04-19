Taylor Swift Describes Herself As 'A Functioning Alcoholic' In New Song! Whoa!

Does one of Taylor Swift‘s new songs hint at a past drinking problem?

With the release of The Tortured Poets Department at midnight Friday, Swifties had an incredible 31 songs to enjoy… and of course, to decipher. One song in particular that captured fans’ attention, though, was her first single: Fortnight featuring Post Malone. The song opens up with the lyrics:

“I was supposed to be sent away / But they forgot to come and get me”

Then follows with the shocking revelation where Tay appears to call herself “a functioning alcoholic”:

“I was a functioning alcoholic / ’til nobody noticed my new aesthetic.”

WHOA!

Now, while the song is sung in first person, the pop star has been known to sing in voice as well as about herself. And even when she is being autobiographical she does sometimes just take some creative liberties. She’s an artist after all. So is this real?

Related: Taylor’s Pal Keleigh Sperry Shades Joe Alwyn After Listening To This TTPD Song!

Well, it’s also no secret that T-Swizzle enjoys her wine, as she’s made it very clear over the years! From social media posts to song lyrics, Mz. Swift enjoys a red or white wine anytime.

sipping away on red wine day ???????????? pic.twitter.com/CMz2keLRmq — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) August 28, 2020

The 34-year-old also admitted in an interview with Time in December she used to tour “like a frat guy” but has since given up drinking to be in her best health for her unbelievably physically straining Eras Tour. So it’s kinda sounding like that is what she’s singing about!

Plus, Fortnight generally is rumored to be about her rebound with Matty Healy — a relationship during which she did go out drinking and partying a lot…

Whatever the reason for these lyrics, we’re just glad to see Tay Tay in her best health and living a life that’s making her happy with a new man by her side who she doesn’t have to sing sad songs about. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]