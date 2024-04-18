Adult Film Star Sophia Leone's Mother Gives Insight Into 'Suspicious' Death

New details have emerged in the case of late adult film star Sophia Leone.

Last month, the young entertainer was tragically found dead in her New Mexico home. At the time, the Albuquerque Police Department denied claims that her death was being investigated as a homicide — but it was still “suspicious”. The APD explained:

“We are investigating the death as a suspicious death at this point, and not a homicide, because the preliminary autopsy did not reveal any trauma and did not determine the cause of death.”

Over a month later, cops apparently still haven’t zeroed in on her cause of death, but her mom added a new wrinkle to the investigation.

In the police report obtained by TMZ on Thursday, Sophia’s mother told officers that her daughter was known to be a bit of a drinker. She also claimed the late 26-year-old had experienced suicidal thoughts in the past… And those two things certainly don’t mix well.

It’s unclear whether alcohol or Sophia’s alleged suicidal thoughts played a role in her death, but apparently the family DID know about Sophia’s career in the adult film industry and have access to her cams. Her mom said she hadn’t heard from the performer in over 24 hours before her unfortunate death.

It was also revealed in the report that a homicide unit DID come in to investigate, but the APD reaffirmed Sophia’s death currently remains suspicious, but that there’s no reason to suspect homicide. Her autopsy report is still pending.

We hope to hear answers soon for her family’s sake. Visit a GoFundMe dedicated to Sophia HERE.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

