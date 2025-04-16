Kylie Jenner Causing 'Massive' Rift Between Timothée Chalamet & His Sister -- She Thinks Ky Is 'Fake' & Doesn't Really Love Him!

Uh oh! Kylie Jenner may have caused more trouble between Timothée Chalamet and his family than we realized!

In the past, Timmy and sis Pauline Chalamet had been very close. He even called The Sex Lives of College Girls star his “best friend” and said they had an “incredible relationship.” However, everything changed once Ky came into the picture. Fans have run with the theory over the past few months that his sister hates the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, mostly based on the Gummy Films founder’s opinions about billionaires. Remember that social media post? She made it clear she is not a fan of the ultra-rich! Given the KarJenner clan is extremely wealthy, many have taken it as a jab at Kylie (who was once considered a billionaire by Forbes until they dropped her from the list years ago)!

Even his other family members apparently disapprove of the relationship with the reality star! They reportedly don’t want Timothée to marry Kylie, thinking it would be a “a terrible mistake.” His relatives feel she is only with the actor to “stay in the spotlight,” and “she isn’t the one for him.” So harsh! And Pauline supposedly agrees with the rest of the fam — and that has become a huge problem with Timmy!

According to sources for The US Sun on Wednesday, they’ve had a major falling out! Yikes! A source said that “something is broken” between the brother and sister and their relationship has reached an “all-time low” because Pauline just flat-out disapproves of Kylie. And she has zero faith that the couple will last!

The first insider claimed Pauline believes Kylie “doesn’t share the same values and morals as” her brother. She also firmly believes the beauty mogul will “leave him when she gets fed up.” All the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum cares about, the 33-year-old actress thinks, is maintaining relevancy – and is doing so through Timothée. But mostly, she doesn’t think Kylie truly loves him! The source shared:

“Pauline thinks that Kylie is with her brother because it looks cool and it’s nice to be in a relationship with one of Hollywood’s most exciting young stars. She thinks she’s with him to keep the spotlight on her.”

Kylie isn’t some gold-digger, obviously. But the idea of relationships for clout, even among established stars, is all too real in Hollywood. Could Kylie elevate her status further and cement herself as an icon — like big sis Kim Kardashian — by dating a big movie star?? Could a relationship with Timothée give her the edge she needs? Sure. But do you buy that this is her master plan, y’all?

Pauline thinks so, and she’s done with it! The insider shared that the King of Staten Island actress has become sick of “The Kylie Show” – to the point where she doesn’t communicate with Timothée as much anymore:

“Timothee and Pauline speak much less often than they used to because this relationship is creating a massive gap between them. It is sad and frustrating for both of them. The rift is deep.”

Oh no…

That’s too sad. They were once so close! But the source says Pauline wants nothing to do with Kylie. And if Stormi and Aire‘s momma sticks around, that means not spending time with her brother either! Not even if the Dune star, who reportedly bought an engagement ring, gets married to Kylie! The source claimed:

“If they get married, I am quite sure that she won’t even show up to the wedding as she literally can’t stand Kylie.”

Whoa! Oh, things are really bad if Pauline can’t even pretend to be happy for her bro and show up on his big day!

Another source added that Pauline “doesn’t like Kylie at all.” Why so much hate toward the KarJenner? Part of the problem is that she dislikes what “she represents.” The second insider explained:

“Kylie is the epitome of what Pauline dislikes in society: fake stuff, people who live only by media attention, and someone who has never done anything to make society better or more equal. Pauline is very simple; she likes simple things, and Kylie is the total opposite.”

Pauline thinks Kylie is “fake”?! Ouch! And apparently, Kylie’s ways have rubbed off onto Timothée to the point where the Split star no longer recognizes her brother! The source continued:

“Pauline is seeing her brother change, and not in a good way. She doesn’t recognize the little brother she loves so much, and it’s making her sad.”

Timothée is seemingly so in love with Kylie. Can the family move past this animosity and just root for him to be happy? It doesn’t seem possible. But never say never, we guess…

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Pauline and Timothée will work this out if Kylie stays in the picture? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via The Kardashians/Fulwell 73, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/TODAY/YouTube]