Kylie Jenner Shares Jaw-Dropping Pics From Elle Russia Spread -- LOOK!

Kylie Jenner’s baby bump may be for her friends’ eyes only, but her cleavage isn’t!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, who’s pregnant with her second child, debuted stunning photos from her Elle Russia cover story on Thursday, posing in an assortment of mostly black clothing that showed a whole lotta skin! She kicked things off with a modest (though eye-catching) cover, rocking a long army green jacket and thigh-high boots.

The 24-year-old made some even bolder outfit choices inside the mag. In one snapshot, she leaned back in a chair wearing a sexy corset bodysuit. There’s also plenty of racy pics of the E! personality in a lacy black bra. Ch-ch-check out the photos captured by Greg Swales (below)!

Here’s to hoping we get a baby bump pic next! While Travis Scott’s baby momma and on-again, off-again luvvah has yet to confirm the pregnancy news herself, People sources revealed the makeup mogul is “very busy” taking care of her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and “trying to slow down a bit and to rest more” before the baby arrives. Seems like only a matter of time before the Kylie Cosmetics founder will spill the happy news!

