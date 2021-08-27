Penelope Disick Shows Off Bright Red Hair Makeover -- LOOK!

Penelope Disick followed in Kourtney Kardashian‘s footsteps and got a new ‘do!

The 9-year-old fashionista, whom Kourt shares with Scott Disick, apparently took some inspiration from her momma’s rockstar boyfriend, Travis Barker, and dyed her hair a bright red color on Thursday!

The 42-year-old Poosh founder documented the transformation on Instagram, showing Penelope’s hair completely drenched in red dye in the middle of their living room. Take a look (below):

Talk about a DIY process!

Kourtney also posted the final result to her grid, which featured a snapshot of the mini-me running her fingers through her hair while posing in an oversized graphic tee. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

LOVE IT!!! A future punk princess in the making!

Of course, it comes as no surprise that followers went nuts over the new tresses. Some social media users even compared the little one to “Ariel from The Little Mermaid,” while others pointed out how she resembled a “young Kylie.” To be honest, we can totally see that! It definitely gives us Tumblr Kylie vibes.

What do you think of her new look? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]