Kylie Jenner Shows Off Sweet New Snap Of Travis Scott Holding Their Newborn Son At Family's LAVISH Easter Celebration!

Kylie Jenner is enjoying some family fun time!

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul opted for some quality time with the rest of the KarJenners on Easter Sunday, showing out for a lavish family gather hosted at momager Kris Jenner‘s house. And during the fun family day, the Life of Kylie alum shared a lot of sweet pics — including one of partner Travis Scott holding the couple’s newborn baby boy!

Kylie is careful not to show too much of the infant — who they have not yet officially re-named, BTW — but the Sicko Mode star can be seen very clearly cradling the baby boy all the same!

Decked out in an outfit with blue jeans and black and red sneakers, the kid’s already got the drip, as you can see (below):

Awww!

In addition to that Stories snap, Kylie also took to Instagram later on Sunday to publish a carousel post of more pics of Sunday’s family outing. The slideshow includes shots of 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster enjoying the KarJenner Easter egg hunt, as well as shots of giant chocolate eggs with Stormi and Dream Kardashian‘s names on them, and plenty more!

You can see Kylie’s entire series of Easter Sunday celebration snaps HERE.

It wasn’t just the makeup mogul celebrating throughout the day, either! As we noted (above), Kris hosted a whole shindig for the entire fam, and there were PLENTY of highlights throughout the day. For one, North West was in some kind of mood while decorating Easter eggs (below):

LOLz!

Sometimes, you’ve just gotta be left alone to concentrate on your egg painting. We get it!! Other family members showed off memorable moments from the day, too. Khloé Kardashian took to IG with her own series of pics from the event:

The rest of the family showed highlights throughout the day via their IG Stories, too. Kris proved to be a formidable host, laying out multiple tables filled with tasty treats both savory and sweet. Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian shared their appreciation for the scrumptious food throughout Sunday, while Kylie and Khloé both popped back up throughout the afternoon to share more snaps of their smiling children!

Ch-ch-check out all the rest of the highlights (below):

Love that quality time! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF down in the comments (below)!

