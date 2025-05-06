Got A Tip?

Kylie Jenner

OUCH! Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Wardrobe Malfunction Was STICKY!!

Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Wardrobe Malfunction Was STICKY

Kylie Jenner’s 2025 Met Gala look had a hold on her! Literally!

The makeup mogul looked stunning as ever on the red carpet of fashion’s biggest night, but behind all the glitz and glam was a VERY sticky situation! Which caused quite the wardrobe malfunction! On Monday night, the 27-year-old took to her Instagram Story to reveal her designer Maximilian Davis advised her to “tape” her feet into her heels to secure them for the night… But the tape ended up working a little TOO well.

In her Story post, SEVERAL hands are attempting to pry her feet out of the heels as she tells the camera:

“Max told me to tape my feet into this shoe, and now my feet are stuck in the shoes!”

No, like, actually. Those puppies were GLUEEEEEED on! See (below):

Kylie Jenner's 2025 Met Gala wardrobe malfunction
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner's 2025 Met Gala wardrobe malfunction
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram

But after some diligent work, she FINALLY managed to get them off.

Kylie Jenner's 2025 Met Gala wardrobe malfunction
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram

OMG! We bet that’s the last time she’ll try that trick! You can see more from her Met prep (below):

@kyliejenner

♬ It girl, Fashion, Glamour – Athostvz

Reactions??

[Images via Kylie Jenner/TikTok & Instagram]

May 06, 2025 12:00pm PDT

