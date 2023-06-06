Kylie Jenner Casually Reveals 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi’s $40k Rolex!

Kylie Jenner is a cool mom — and a stylish one!

The Kardashians star took to TikTok Monday to share a glimpse inside her Bottega bag, and we’ll just say she keeps all the necessities on hand to look iced out!

While digging through the black designer purse, the mom of two pulled out some Kylie Skin hand sanitizer and stylish sunglasses, but the most impressive item of all was Stormi’s gold Rolex watch, which is worth about $40,000! Yes, you heard that right!

The 25-year-old shared:

“I have Stormi’s little watch in here. It was actually my watch, but she wore it — look how small her wrist is — she wore it to a birthday party and she didn’t want to wear it anymore.”

Honestly, what can you expect from a billionaire style icon and her 5-year-old little mini me??

Other honorable mentions in her purse included a SKIMS hair clip (shout out to big sis Kim Kardashian!), and a host of Kylie Cosmetics makeup, including a “tinted butter bomb,” which the makeup mogul calls the “best summer lip product.”

See the three parter (below):

