Is Lady GaGa Engaged?? Check Out Her MASSIVE Diamond Ring!

Are wedding bells ringing for Lady GaGa?

Over the weekend, the Paparazzi singer was spotted… by paparazzi… out and about in West Hollywood cutting a sleek figure in all black… Which made the massive diamond ring on her finger all the more noticeable!

In pics obtained by Page Six, the 38-year-old can be seen in a long black coat over a matching top and pants. She paired the look with black heels, a Bottega Veneta bag, stylish sunglasses, and her platinum tresses pulled back in a sleek bun. But her most dazzling accessory was the huge sparkler you can see peeking out from under her coat sleeve! Check it out (below):

Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumors after being spotted with massive diamond ring

Whoa! Now THAT’S a diamond ring!

GaGa is currently dating tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky, to whom she’s been linked since 2019. The two supposedly split last year over a disagreement about kids and marriage, but they were spotted together again at a Las Vegas concert in October. And now with this latest sighting, it seems like one of them could have budged on the topic of marriage??

The Sour Candy singer has been engaged before though, to both Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino. So this doesn’t for sure mean nuptials will happen.



