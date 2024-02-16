Taylor Swift Greeted In Melbourne By Travis Kelce Valentine's Day Gifts -- Worth THOUSANDS!

Travis Kelce made sure Taylor Swift felt like a princess for Valentine’s Day — even from across the world.

It’s been a big week for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end — beginning with the Super Bowl and heading straight into V-Day with his new lady! But he didn’t drop the ball for either event! While Tay Tay touched down in Melbourne for her Eras Tour shows, the 34-year-old NFL star had workers greet her with some lavish gifts for the holiday, including some sweet new accessories for their upcoming romantic summer in Europe!

A source told The US Sun on Friday that upon exiting her plane, the Anti Hero songstress was gifted a $2,100 bouquet of 250 eternity roses, which can last up to a year, from Venus et Fleur — who boasts the bouquet is a symbol of “eternal love” and displays their bouquets in fancy Parisian hat boxes. WOW!

That’s not all, though. Trav also gifted his girlfriend a Perigold rose sculpture valued at $3,100. The insider gushed to the outlet:

“Travis knows what she likes and is always wanting to send her lots of nice flowers. Taylor can have the little rose sculpture with her all the time.”

Aww!

Meanwhile, with traveling around Europe with the musician this summer in mind, the football player got her a $1,100 lambskin beret from Dior for her upcoming shows in Paris, as well as an Hermès shawl, which often retail for $900+ depending on which he picked. To top it all off, he treated Mz. Swift to a wide-brimmed straw hat from Céline which usually run around $1,100, and a $5,100 Bottega Veneta handbag.

All together, the estimated value of Taylor’s V-Day gifts from her man is a whopping $13,400! Of COURSE there’s gotta be a 13 snuck in there somewhere! LOLz!

Trav went above and beyond for his girl — and it sounds like he’s getting excited for their upcoming summer together! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via CBS Sports/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]