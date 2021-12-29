Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Shares Picture From The Hospital, Says She’s ‘Gonna Be Okay’

It seems Alabama Barker had a little bit of a health scare recently!

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s 16-year-old daughter hopped on her Instagram Stories Tuesday to share a picture of what looked like a hospital bracelet, which included her name and information. After people presumably reached out to Alabama and expressed their concerns, she later updated her followers on how she is doing. Without divulging any details about the cause for the emergency room trip, the teen said:

“I’m gonna be okay! Thank you to everybody who made sure I was good.”

While Alabama has not further addressed whatever health issue she suffered from, she has since returned to her regularly scheduled social media posts, showing off an unboxing video of some new beauty products and lip-syncing on her TikTok account. Neither Travis nor Shanna has commented on their little one’s hospitalization, as well.

The potential health scare comes right on the heels of Alabama’s 16th birthday. She celebrated alongside the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian over the weekend, and of course, the happy couple went all out for her special day! Travis and the 42-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum brought in fake snow to transform their home into a winter wonderland fit for a day of tubing. They also decorated the space with some massive silver balloons that said “BAMA 16.”

In terms of the gifts, it looked like no expense was spared! Alabama shared on her IG Stories that she received two Cartier bracelets and white Bottega Veneta boots from her future step-grandma Kris Jenner. So sweet!

Although the social media personality’s momma seemingly did not join in on the birthday festivities with Kravis and co., Shanna still made sure to pay tribute to her youngest daughter on the ‘gram. Alongside a slideshow of photos that included some throwback moments, the former Miss USA wrote:

“Happy 16th Birthday to my beautiful daughter @alabamaluellabarker you are kind, strong, compassionate, loving and confident! Never change who you are beautiful soul! Have the best day ever! I love you so much!”

To which Alabama responded in the comments section with several heart emojis. Thankfully, it looks like the teenager isn’t dealing with the drama with her mom anymore! Ch-ch-check out the b-day shout out (below):

Hopefully, Alabama has recovered from this mystery ailment, and she is feeling much better!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN, Alabama Barker/Instagram]