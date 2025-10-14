Kylie Jenner's Singing Has People Freaking Out!

Kylie Jenner is officially a singer… To some fans’ dismay.

The makeup mogul made a surprising return to Snapchat over the weekend 10 years after the height of her success on the app as King Kylie. It was a whole production including a controversial video shoot, a new King Kylie-inspired makeup line, and new music. Watch (below):

The song that’s playing at the end is called Fourth Strike by Terror Jr (back in the day Ky was even accused of being the lead singer of this band)… And the mom-of-two is actually featured on it! At about the 1:48 mark, the youngest KarJenner sibling sings:

“One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right / I just wanna tell you, ‘I’m sorry’ / Touch me, baby / Tell me I’m your baby / Write your name all over my body / Cross the line, I might do it again (Oh) / Do it on purpose just to see how it ends”

The 28-year-old concludes the bridge by whispering, “King Kylie.” Listen (below):

And just in case you need any more proof that’s actually her singing, she uploaded receipts of herself getting into the groove in the studio on her Instagram!

But Kylie’s musical debut isn’t quite receiving the critical acclaim she may have hoped for… On X (Twitter), fans have been ROASTING the “terrible” amount “autotune” she seemingly used:

“Kylie… maybe let the professionals handle the music” “Jesus it’s awful” “Off-key WITH autotune?” “how embarrassing king autotune” “I can’t tell if she’s rapping or singing — the autotune got me dizzy but yaaass King Kylie” “Kylie Jenner doing rap verses now? We’ve officially entered the multiverse of madness” “Please unrelease this” “oh baby stick to the lip kits” “​​This sounds like a Sephora ad with a beat” “Everyone else in the industry knew this was a bad idea, Terror Jr… baby, what was you thinking? Lmao” “Kylie Jenner’s’second verse’: whispering ‘King Kylie’ like it’s a state secret after nine years of beauty mogul glow-ups. Auto-Tune couldn’t save that felony.” “She sounds a damn mess” Oof… Well, at the very least it’s a fitting full-circle moment. The preceding song 3 Strikes — Terror Jr’s debut — was featured in a Kylie Cosmetics ad campaign in 2016. But it sounds like fans hope there won’t be a fifth strike. LOLz!

What are YOUR thoughts on the tune, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

