Kylie Jenner Labeled ‘Deeply Out Of Touch’ Over New King Kylie Makeup Promo -- Here’s Why!

Things are not going how Kylie Jenner expected them to.

Over the weekend, the youngest KarJenner sister made her triumphant return to Snapchat 10 years after the height of her success on the app. You know, when she dominated in her King Kylie era?? Well, she brought the alter ego back to promote a new King Kylie makeup line celebrating a decade of success, and filmed a little short film to promote it… And fans have BIG issues with it!

In the footage, Kylie is wearing nothing but a leather bra, matching mini shorts, tights, and heels… Oh, and she also has some signature King Kylie teal highlights in her hair. The 28-year-old is also handcuffed and being escorted down a gloomy hallway of what appears to be a jail or prison facility. The full video, which includes an interrogation and a getaway with Momager Kris Jenner, is available on Kylie’s Snapchat HERE, but you can get the idea from the teaser (below):

TOMORROW … ON SNAPCHAT pic.twitter.com/C053YvcLWk — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 11, 2025

On Reddit, some fans were completely psyched about a King Kylie resurgence in 2025, but others found the video to be completely “out of touch” given the current climate in our country:

“The country’s boiling over, citizens being dragged off by rogue badge hungry rent-a-cops, and Kylie Jenner drops a handcuffed hot-pants photoshoot to promote COSMETICS. This isn’t satire; it’s American rot”

head over to my Snapchat for the king kylie collection reveal ???????? https://t.co/0VUPIM0nDU pic.twitter.com/MTnYmpy9SL — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 12, 2025

Yeesh. Another user responded:

“lol as if she could ever comprehend what the people she cosplays as are going thru. this is insanely disgusting, and i didnt even think about how deeply out of touch this was til i read your title for this post. you’re so right”

A third critic called the ad “tone deaf” and compared it to her sister Kendall Jenner’s controversial Pepsi ad in 2017, while others pointed out additional concerning aspects:

“To add to this, does anyone else find it odd that there have been ‘No Kings’ protests around the country, and she drops a shoot called ‘King Kylie’ with the associated imagery mentioned by OP?” “This one is actually gross.” “This is so unbelievably tone deaf. PEOPLE ARE BEING DISAPPEARED TO CONCENTRATION CAMPS AND DYING, KIM KYLIE” “The entire clan seems tone deaf.” “What the actual f**k is this stupid s**t This is so inappropriate for the culture rn like read the f**king room Kylie/Kartrashian Klan.”

Yikes.

What are YOUR thoughts on the video, Perezcious readers? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below!

