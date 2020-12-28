Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Pic Of Stormi As A Newborn — Awww!

Too cute!!

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner posted a few never-before-seen pictures of her daughter Stormi, 2-years-old, as part of a new Instagram trend where followers ask for specific photos from celebs. Most precious was a snapshot of the famous tot sleeping soundly, taken just one week after her birth (above, inset)!

The newborn looked truly angelic in the rare snap, just take a look at the full image:

Other notable pics included Stormi curdled up in dad Travis Scott’s arms and flying by on a scooter, tagged as the makeup mogul’s “most recent” picture of her kiddo.

And the “cutest picture you’ve got” showed the happy duo curled up by a brand new big girl bed! Adorbs!

When asked to share a “picture of a beautiful memory that you never forget,” the 23-year-old captioned a pic of her holding Stormi in the middle of the desert, referencing her baby reveal video made in 2018, writing:

“bringing stormi back to the same exact spot we shot that ‘to our daughter’ clip”

So sweet! For those not keeping up, little Stormi will turn 3-years old on February 1. We can’t believe how fast she’s growing up!

