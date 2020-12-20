Kylie Jenner Called Out In Beverly Hills By Anti-Fur Activists!

Kylie Jenner had a rough night on Saturday in Beverly Hills… even after going through the back door to try to get out of a jam!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was found by anti-fur activists as she was walking out the back door of Moncler on Saturday night in the ritziest part of the city. As she got into her driver-led Rolls-Royce, at least two VERY vocal protesters accosted her about her support for fashion companies that produce so much fur clothing.

A bodyguard quickly walked Kylie to the car, and planted her safely in the front seat, but even so the protesters used bull horns and megaphones to rain down messages on Stormi Webster‘s momma all the same! Calls of “Shame on you,” and “You’re a monster” were commonplace as other bodyguards cleared the space around the car for her to leave.

Protesters proved difficult to disperse, and several of them attempted to block the car from leaving, though bodyguards were eventually able to escort them away, finally allowing the car — and Kylie — to pop out safely and drive off into the night. Still, it was an interesting and aggressive experience. Lots of energy!

What’s most interesting about it is that the protesters had actually been down the street at an animal rights group’s protest on an unrelated matter. And, from what we understand according to TMZ, Kylie had initially made a very low-key back door entrance into Moncler in the first place, so it was unlikely that too many people would know she was there.

But sources close to the reality TV star are now telling the outlet that someone from the store apparently tipped off photographers as to Kylie’s presence there to do some holiday shopping. The photogs, then, may have told the protesters about what was going on — hey, why not get a good shot, right?! — and that’s why they even knew she was going in and out of the back door in the first place.

Regardless, it’s definitely not the first time Kylie has been called out for wearing fur, and supporting companies that make fur clothing all. Recall last year, for example, that she and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou were criticized for wearing a Foxy Leather Coat produced by Saks Potts, as that controversial coat was made with fox-fur trim. Seems pretty reasonable to call somebody out for that in this day and age, knowing what the animals go through and all, doesn’t it?!

Anyways, what do U make of Kylie’s brush with activists, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about it down in the comments (below)!

