Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Attend Intimate NYFW Dinner Together!

Kylothée made their New York Fashion Week debut!

Just days after packing on the PDA at the Beyoncé concert in El Lay, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet took their romance to the east coast for the biggest week in the fashion industry. The couple attended an intimate dinner hosted by designer Haider Ackermann and Charles Rosier, the co-founder of Augustinus Bader, to celebrate their limited-edition moisturizers during NYFW on Friday.

In a video posted by fashion designer Gaia Repossi on Instagram, Timothée and Kylie could be seen sitting beside each other during the event. The pair coordinated in black outfits, with the 27-year-old actor sporting a Celine tee and baseball cap while the makeup mogul dressed in an oversized blazer, knee-high boots, and bright blue gloves. Swipe to ch-ch-check it out (below):

WOW!

After trying to keep their romance on the down low for months, these two seem to be slowly heading out more and more together! We love to see it! Things also seemed to heating up between them, as a source for The US Sun revealed that Timothée has “long-term intentions” with the 26-year-old reality star:

“He takes pride in his capacity for self-control. He’s had to deal with women of all ages throwing themselves at him for the last five years, and he’s managed to keep his cool and not make a bunch of stupid mistakes. His eyes are always on the prize, and he’s really found something special with Kylie. This isn’t a passing fancy.”

We guess everyone should expect more public appearances from the lovebirds moving forward since they’re so serious about this relationship! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]