Awkward!! Travis Scott Was At The Beyoncé Concert Where Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Were Making Out!

Whelp, this must have been super awkward!

It turns out the same night Kylie Jenner made her public debut with her new man Timothée Chalamet at Beyoncé’s show in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday night, her ex-boyfriend was in the crowd, too! No joke! Social media users — including Alicia Keys — shared videos of Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott at the show.

The 42-year-old songstress and her husband, Swizz Beatz, posted a carousel of pictures and videos from the show on Instagram, including two where you can clearly see the Goosebumps artist in the crowd as Diana Ross performed in honor of Queen Bey’s 42nd birthday. See (below):

Eep! Other attendees also captured and posted footage of the 32-year-old rapper walking through the stadium at one point in the evening. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Travis Scott at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour pic.twitter.com/lnq6LohcLP — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) September 5, 2023

Oh no! Kylie and Timothée were packing on the PDA — while Travis was right there!

As we previously reported, the couple were spotted kissing, holding hands, and wrapping their arms around each other throughout the night. These two really were not shy about showing off their affection for each other as they watched Beyoncé kill it on stage! It’s basically the first time they ever went fully public with their relationship, like they didn’t care who was watching. And now we know who was…

We wonder how Travis felt about the two getting handsy when he was close by! Could we get his reaction to it in a song in the future? We wouldn’t be surprised since he certainly wasn’t afraid to throw some shade at Timothée in the track Meltdown! Reactions to the sighting, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

