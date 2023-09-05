Timothée Chalamet Is 'Very Protective' Of Kylie Jenner As Their Relationship Blossoms!

Life is good for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet!

After about six months of dating, the two made a huge splash with a metric ton of PDA at Beyoncé‘s concert on Monday night at SoFi Stadium in El Lay. They were kissing, and cuddling, and hugging, and in pretty much constant contact the whole way through. And with tons of other A-listers in attendance for the show, too, it was a heckuva public reveal!

Related: Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumors She’s Hooking Up With Her BFF!

Now, insiders are coming out of the woodwork to share the latest deets about their connection. In a report published by People on Tuesday afternoon, it turns out the Kylie Cosmetics founder loves how “fun and uncomplicated” her relationship with the Call Me By Your Name actor has been over this last half-year!

The insider explained:

“They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy. He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.”

Amen to that!

And the source went on:

“He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy.”

So, it sounds like this thing is really working on multiple levels!! Could this thing have some serious staying power??

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

Share ’em down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]