Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Use Srsly Sneaky Tactics To Hide Latest Rendezvous! But Why??

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are keeping the romance alive… and keeping it as quiet as possible!

Of course, Travis Scott‘s baby momma has been making headlines for her super-quiet romance with the Call Me By Your Name actor. And now, we’ve got new updates which indicate their subtle pursuit of love is still going strong!

On Tuesday evening, Page Six published pics from this past weekend in which Kylie and Timothée can both be seen separately driving away from his Beverly Hills mansion.

Hmmm!

Based on their witnesses, it sounds like the 27-year-old actor swung through the mansion’s front driveway gates and out into the street in a brand-new Lucid electric sedan. Then, “just five minutes” after that, the Kylie Cosmetics founder drove away! The 26-year-old mogul departed into the El Lay environs in her sleek Cadillac Escalade. And that was that!

Per the report, both parties wore “black ensembles and face masks” while behind their respective steering wheels quietly driving away from the home. So they were trying to keep things very low-key. And staying safe in the pandemic with those car masks! Ha!!

So what’s the deal? Are they trying to keep the relationship from being scrutinized by the press? Or is this more about not rocking the boat when it comes to Kylie’s co-parenting relationship with Trav? Hmm.

In any case, judging by the fact we’re reporting on it now, that stealth definitely didn’t work! LOLz! You can see the sneaky car pics for yourself HERE.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em in the comments (below)…

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]