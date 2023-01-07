Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Over -- Again!

Kylie Jenner is starting the year as a single lady!

According to Us Weekly on Saturday, a source revealed the 25-year-old makeup mogul and Travis Scott “are off again.” The breakup news may not shock anyone, as split rumors have been running around after the former couple spent the holidays apart. Kylie ended up taking their 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster to a getaway to Aspen, Colorado, with her sister Kendall Jenner and besties Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, and Stassi Karanikolaou. But who noticeably wasn’t by her side to ring in the New Year? Travis. The Us insider explained:

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there. This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

As you know, Kylie and the 31-year-old rapper have been on and off again for years. Following their first official break in 2019, they sparked reconciliation rumors in 2021, and TMZ confirmed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Travis were back together in May of that year. It was later revealed in September 2021 they were expecting their second kid, and she gave birth to their son, whose new name hasn’t been revealed yet, months later in February.

Their most recent reunion hasn’t been without some drama. In October 2022, the Sicko Mode artist was accused of cheating on Kylie by a reputed ex-girlfriend named Rojean Kar. However, Travis shut down the allegations on social media at the time, writing:

“It’s a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time: I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So, please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Kylie seemed to stand by the performer despite the claims, as the pair spent Halloween together. A source for Us Weekly even said at the time that the momma was “staying strong” amid the rumors, adding:

“There are a lot of people trying to tear them apart, but they know the truth about their relationship and are confident in what they have.”

In fact, everything seemed to be going fine with Kylie and Travis until the beginning of December, when they were packing on the PDA before his performance in Miami. But something must have happened after the event because they’re dunzo once again!

