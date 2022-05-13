Fan Who Suffered Miscarriage After Astroworld Sues Travis Scott For Wrongful Death!

Travis Scott is being hit with a new lawsuit after the Astroworld Festival tragedy — a particularly upsetting one.

Concertgoer Shanazia Williamson, who attended the event back in November, is now claiming she was trampled during a crowd surge and sustained significant injuries to her shoulder, back, chest, leg, stomach, and other parts of her body — and that those injuries have now tragically resulted in a miscarriage.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ on Thursday, Williamson is suing Scott as well as Live Nation, Scoremore Holdings, and ASM Global not just for damages to her but for wrongful death! She claims in the filing that the defendants’ “failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of [her] injuries and death of her and [her partner] Jarawd‘s unborn child.”

Shanazia first filed a lawsuit for her injuries back on November 21. At the time, she described experiencing “trouble breathing, chest pain, and left leg pain, as well as injuries to other parts of her body” following the controversial festival.

She then amended the complaint a month-and-a-half later after the miscarriage. Texas state law, where the concert took place, states that a fetus that dies as a result of negligence can be the basis of a wrongful death lawsuit. Surprisingly, it does not matter how far along the mother is in her pregnancy. Even if the fetus isn’t viable, the parents can still sue. At this time, it remains unclear how far along Shanazia was.

Innerestingly, in her amended claim, the fan added that she suffered stomach injuries, which weren’t listed in her first lawsuit. None of the defendants, including Travis, have commented on this latest filing.

This is just one of many lawsuits the rapper is now facing for the devastating event. As Perezcious readers will recall, 10 people died of injuries sustained at Astroworld. During Scott’s performance, the crowd rushed the stage causing many to lose consciousness or be trampled. Fans have blasted the musician for not stopping the event, and others have also come out to complain about the severe lack of safety protocols as well. A new report by the Rolling Stones notes that over 4,900 claims for deaths and injuries were made following the festival.

In December, Travis requested the dismissal of multiple lawsuits against him, claiming that he and his company “generally” denied the allegations made in the suits. As Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy navigates these legal matters in private, he has started a new charity called Project HEAL aimed “to take much-needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be” following the mass casualty event. It was quickly slammed for being a “PR stunt” by those suing the artist.

So, this remains a very heated topic — for good reason, a lot of lives were lost — and we have a feeling Travis will be dealing with these lawsuits for years to come. We continue to think of and send love to the families mourning the victims in this tragedy as well as Shanazia and Jarawd. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

