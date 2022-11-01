Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Show United Family Front On Halloween Amid Cheating Allegations!

Kylie Jenner is keeping things close and cared for on the homefront!

The reality TV veteran and business mogul took to social media on Monday to show off a set of wonderful family Halloween pics. Coming days after Travis Scott‘s prior denial of supposed cheating allegations, Kylie’s implication of a tight-knit family focus here couldn’t be more clear! But insiders are doubling down on that vibe, as well!

This all started over on TikTok, where the Kylie Cosmetics exec shared a vid of 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster dressed as an angel for the spooky holiday. “Stormi said let’s be angels,” Kylie wrote in the caption of the heartwarming vid:

Then, over on her Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old star posted a full family photo! With the 31-year-old Astroworld rapper holding the couple’s 8-month-old as-yet-unnamed son, Kylie snapped the shot of the fantastic foursome in a mirror, as you can see (below):

It’s not just a cute family costume, either, but a definite statement about where they stand!

As Perezcious readers will recall, just over a week ago, Travis took to his IG Stories to address a rumor that he supposedly cheated on Kylie with reputed ex Rojean Kar. In no uncertain terms at the time, Scott slammed that social media claim:

“It’s a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time: I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So, please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Fast forward to these new Halloween pics from Monday night and it’s clear Kylie stands by her man! Literally and figuratively! No matter what rumblings may roll through social media!

In fact, an insider spoke to Us Weekly about their connection on Monday, too. Referencing the cheating allegations, the source said the Kylie Skin leader is sticking close to the father of her two children:

“Kylie is staying strong [through the cheating allegations]. There are a lot of people trying to tear them apart, but they know the truth about their relationship and are confident in what they have.”

And it sounds like Travis isn’t going anywhere, either. Noting the recording artist is “100 percent” present for the fam, the insider explained the dynamic from Scott’s side of things:

“He was fast to deny the rumor because he has nothing to hide. There’s always a false narrative being spread about him and he will continue to deny. … Travis is by Kylie and the kids’ side whenever he’s not working. Kylie is always looking out for her kids’ best interest and wouldn’t let something like cheating allegations affect her life in a big way.”

The stylish momma had even more to do this Halloween, too! Also on Monday, she appeared on close pal Hailey Bieber‘s Who’s In My Bathroom? web series talk show. Speaking about her life and career in the new Halloween-themed YouTube video, Kylie told Hailey she has “probably the toughest skin on the planet” after growing up in the spotlight.

Jenner didn’t reference the cheating allegations against Travis directly — but she did admit a desire to pull back from the social media sphere as she gets older:

“I think when I showed my personality too much or shared too much, people just had access to say things about the real me. So I decided to push back a little bit. I think definitely when I got pregnant and starting having kids, I think that I just have a different relationship with social media, and I think my priorities are just in a different place.”

You can watch their full conversation (below):

