Kylie Kelce's Surprising Reaction After Taylor Swift Dethrones Her As 'Most-Watched' Episode Of New Heights!

Kylie Kelce doesn’t mind being second fiddle to Taylor Swift!

Jason Kelce‘s wife held the record as the most viewed episode of her husband’s podcast, New Heights… until last night! Taylor’s appearance on the pod quickly gained millions of views, and Kylie’s okay with it! In Thursday’s episode of her own podcast, Not Gonna Lie, she joked:

“Officially no longer the record holder for the most-watched episode of the other podcast. There’s no way it’s even close, and I love that for me.”

At this time, Taylor’s New Heights episode has been viewed nearly 10 MILLION times! In less than 24 hours! OMG! Kylie’s big episode, which premiered in September 2023, has been seen an impressive 8.6 million times. Both so amazing!

Related: Taylor Swift Fans React To ADORABLE New Heights Podcast With Travis Kelce!

Despite loving her “reign,” Ky sounds so happy for Tay to take the lead:

“It is very entertaining to watch the internet break. It’s just crumbling apart, and I love it. I love it. I love that we know that a day before it releases my interview on the other podcast is going to lose its long-tenured reign as most-watched episode, and I welcome that wholeheartedly. Let’s drop that sucker down.”

In fact, the whole family commented on the record-breaking interview at the end of Wednesday’s episode, with Jason teasing:

“I think Kylie enjoyed being the no. 1 most viewed episode for the time that she had.”

The Chiefs player replied, “Don’t you do that to Kylie,” and Taylor agreed:

“Don’t do that. You guys throw Kylie under the bus, you’re gonna pay for it.”

Hah! Gotta love Kylie’s chill attitude, though! The ladies have been pitted against each other so much, but it seems like there’s no animosity — about this or anything!

Check both episodes out:

Reactions?! Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Not Gonna Lie/New Heights/YouTube]