Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kelly Clarkson Fans Going WILD After Learning Late Ex Was Dating Her Assistant! The Theories Alone... Taylor Swift's Secret Music Video -- Details Spill & Theories Spin Out After Album Announcement! Justin Baldoni Was Charged SO MUCH EXTRA By PR Firm Scared Of Taylor Swift Fans Amid Blake Lively Battle! Watch Taylor Swift Address All The 'Male Sports Fans' Head-On In HILARIOUS Podcast Teaser! Anna Delvey Accused Of Using Bunnies In Photoshoot -- Then Just LEAVING Them In A Box In The Park! What Really Happened?? Taylor Swift Fans CONVINCED She's Finally Going To Be On Travis Kelce's Podcast This Week! See The Compelling Clues... Sophie Turner Hits Back As Mom-Shamer Argues She's 'Forgotten' She Has Kids After Enjoying Girls' Night! Taylor Swift DID Dump Matty Healy Over The Porn Thing! And Could Have Exposed Him WAY Worse, Says Source! Oh No! Travis Barker Liked Bikini Pic Of His Son Landon's Girlfriend -- And Fans Have The ICK! Jared Leto's Teen Predator Accusations Resurface -- And Disney Only Have Themselves To Blame! Did Tiffany Haddish Have A Baby With Her Celeb Friend?? Fans Are SOOO Confused! Love Island USA's Huda Goes Red Carpet Official With THIS Too Hot To Handle Star -- And Fans Have THOUGHTS!

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Fans React To ADORABLE New Heights Podcast With Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift Fans React To ADORABLE New Heights Podcast With Travis Kelce!

Wasn’t this the best?!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce put their romance on full display during the singer’s debut appearance on her boyfriend’s podcast, New Heights, on Wednesday night! From announcing a new album, The Life of a Showgirl, to opening up about her favorite hobbies and how Tayvis came to be, there was SO MUCH to soak up! And fans were freaking out every second of it!

Related: Taylor Swift Admits To Having This ACTUAL Obsession!

Reacting to the adorable nearly two-hour interview, many Swifties took to the comments on the YouTube page and X (Twitter) to thank Travis and Jason Kelce for offering the pop star a safe space to open up, noting:

“I don’t think the Kelce brothers realize what a true gift this was for fans. I’ve never heard Taylor speak so openly and candidly for so long.”

“This podcast made me realize I dont think ive ever heard taylor talk this much or in a natural setting ever”

“2hrs of Taylor just getting to be herself instead of in an uptight interview with horrible questions is an absolute gift.”

“The best thing about this entire podcast isn’t even the album announcement, it’s just seeing Taylor so freaking happy and comfortable with some who clearly cares about her so much!”

What a gift — for Tay and the fans!

Of course, most folks were also loosing their minds over getting to witness the pair’s PDA in real time:

“for a man who says he’s not good with words, ‘engulfed in the curiosity of who you were’ is lowkey the most romantic thing i’ve ever heard”

“Travis and Taylor are the definition of ‘you’re not too much for the right person’”

“her saying her teenage self wanted this type of love is so full circle and wow i’m crying”

“How can you not be happy for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift? Love shines through when you see them.”

“The way Travis is just staring at Taylor with hearts in his eyes for 99% is so disgustingly adorableee”

“She really wanted us to know that Travis be tossing her around like omg someone get the hose”

“Taylor never getting the actual bracelet might be the thing that gagged me the most”

“Taylor calling Travis a human exclamation point is the most poetic, romantic and accurate thing ever.

And, obvi, there were a lot of hilarious takes on the pod, including one fan posting a photo of an otter and sourdough bread, teasing, “new heights ft taylor swift no spoilers.” IYKYK! Ch-ch-check it out!

Hah!

That episode did not disappoint! Relive it all (below):

What was YOUR favorite part?? Tell us (below)!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 14, 2025 07:30am PDT

Share This