Taylor Swift Fans React To ADORABLE New Heights Podcast With Travis Kelce!

Wasn’t this the best?!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce put their romance on full display during the singer’s debut appearance on her boyfriend’s podcast, New Heights, on Wednesday night! From announcing a new album, The Life of a Showgirl, to opening up about her favorite hobbies and how Tayvis came to be, there was SO MUCH to soak up! And fans were freaking out every second of it!

Related: Taylor Swift Admits To Having This ACTUAL Obsession!

Reacting to the adorable nearly two-hour interview, many Swifties took to the comments on the YouTube page and X (Twitter) to thank Travis and Jason Kelce for offering the pop star a safe space to open up, noting:

“I don’t think the Kelce brothers realize what a true gift this was for fans. I’ve never heard Taylor speak so openly and candidly for so long.” “This podcast made me realize I dont think ive ever heard taylor talk this much or in a natural setting ever” “2hrs of Taylor just getting to be herself instead of in an uptight interview with horrible questions is an absolute gift.” “The best thing about this entire podcast isn’t even the album announcement, it’s just seeing Taylor so freaking happy and comfortable with some who clearly cares about her so much!”

What a gift — for Tay and the fans!

Of course, most folks were also loosing their minds over getting to witness the pair’s PDA in real time:

“for a man who says he’s not good with words, ‘engulfed in the curiosity of who you were’ is lowkey the most romantic thing i’ve ever heard” “Travis and Taylor are the definition of ‘you’re not too much for the right person’” “her saying her teenage self wanted this type of love is so full circle and wow i’m crying” “How can you not be happy for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift? Love shines through when you see them.” “The way Travis is just staring at Taylor with hearts in his eyes for 99% is so disgustingly adorableee” “She really wanted us to know that Travis be tossing her around like omg someone get the hose” “Taylor never getting the actual bracelet might be the thing that gagged me the most” “Taylor calling Travis a human exclamation point is the most poetic, romantic and accurate thing ever. “

And, obvi, there were a lot of hilarious takes on the pod, including one fan posting a photo of an otter and sourdough bread, teasing, “new heights ft taylor swift no spoilers.” IYKYK! Ch-ch-check it out!

so happy this comment on the new heights video blew up ???????? pic.twitter.com/HBy0lsZ8R6 — alyssa ????❤️‍???? (@lysstaysversion) August 13, 2025

i'll be using this picure a lot actually this is my new mood pic.twitter.com/aecQSnwtT7 — bibi ⸆⸉ ✰❤️‍???? (@folkreputation) August 14, 2025

TAYLOR QUOTING THIS HAS ME CRYYYYYYYYYYYING pic.twitter.com/2DOpWN69XA — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) August 14, 2025

THE WAY HE CLEARLY LEANED IN FOR A KISS AFTER HER BREAD PUNS???????????? pic.twitter.com/XajgTF1nfl — ????????????❤️‍????⸆⸉ (@downbadABI) August 14, 2025

Hah!

That episode did not disappoint! Relive it all (below):

What was YOUR favorite part?? Tell us (below)!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube]