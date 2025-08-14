Taylor Swift Reveals Her FAVORITE Album & Song To Re-Record -- And What Was Special About It!

Taylor Swift may be the only artist in history who got a second try on almost all her songs, re-recording her first five albums into Taylor’s Versions she could control before she eventually got her masters back.

But which was her favorite to redo???

On boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s New Heights podcast, expert interviewer Jason Kelce asked just that, and it’s a question every Swiftie wanted to hear the answer to… though most probably know it in their hearts already…

“I really liked them all, but I think Red was very special.”

Who bet on Red? Probably a LOT of fans because it was clear how much of an effort she put into it. And that was what made it so meaningful to her, too — especially that one song…

“There were songs that I called “From the Vault” songs, and there was one which I think may be my favorite song I’ve ever written, called All Too Well, the 10-minute version.”

Wow, her favorite song she’s ever written? That’s really saying something! Though now it makes sense why she directed that music video herself, right?? Take a look at the finished product:

She explained about the extended version:

“There were originally so many more verses in that song than ended up being on the album that I had put out when I originally put out Red. I made the glorious, fortuitous mistake of saying that to my fans in an interview… and they just like hung onto it. ‘Where’s the 10-minute version, give us the 10-minute version.’ So when it came time to doing Taylor’s Version and re-recording the album, I went back and found the verses, restructured the song to the way it pretty much was when I had originally written it, put ’em back in… And that song is one of my favorite things I’ve ever done.”

The first time around she was probably told no one wants a 10-minute song. But they don’t know her fans!

“On the Eras Tour, I’m watching people cathartically scream this song, to the point where I’m like, ‘Do you need to go to the hospital?’ It was so passionate, the fan response to that song at the Eras Tour, and I remember thinking so many times, ‘What if this never happened? What if I never had to re-record this?'”

Trav chimed in:

“It’s one of the most iconic parts of that tour.”

Taylor said it made her “fall back in love with” the album. She mentioned loving Nothing New with Phoebe Bridgers from the vault as well before considering the other options:

“I’ve always loved Fearless and 1989 in a very pure way. But Red I’ve kind of gone back and forth over the years… Re-recording it made me like… [sigh] ‘God. I love that album.'”

Well, there you have it! Tay’s favorite album and song to re-record! What a great answer! See more from her amazing interview (below)!

