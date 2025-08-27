Travis Kelce Planned Taylor Swift Proposal For A YEAR -- Find Out Who Knew What As Friends Spill The Deets!

This has to be one of the most well-kept secrets!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shocked the world when they announced their engagement on Tuesday. Sure, we’ve heard rumblings about a possible engagement throughout the past year — such as theories the tight end might get down on one knee after last season’s Super Bowl, among others, but nothing materialized. Ultimately, it was Taylor and Travis who got to break this special news. So nice for them!

And it’s even more incredible when you realize how long Trav has been working on this!

A source close to the Chiefs player, who asked to be anonymous, spilled the tea to The US Sun on Tuesday, sharing that the NFL star’s been quietly planning this for a year and confirmed it went down about two weeks ago. Wow. That means Travis knew Taylor was “the one” after just one year together! Amazing!

And it wasn’t easy! An insider close to the couple said the 35-year-old tight end was stressed AF! The insider shared:

“It was a very well-kept secret. Only their mothers, fathers, Jason, and Jason’s wife knew about it, as Travis wanted to keep it a ‘women’s circle’ secret for the most part.”

The women were there to support him with the little details:

“They helped him with the design and the choice of flowers and the set, and no other friends, agents, or guys knew about it until after it happened.”

Wow! Nobody knew?? That shows how much he wanted to prioritize the surprise (and the privacy of his fiancée). But finally getting to share the news was a “massive relief.” We bet!

While friends of the couple expected they’d get engaged at some point this summer, nobody knew for sure when it would happen. Those who were filled in — such as two photographers Travis’ business partners hired for the occasion — were sworn to secrecy. Other than that, nobody knew! The friend dished:

“It was a very, very well-kept secret.”

The insider recalled the moment he learned about the proposal, saying:

“He called me and was so excited; he yelled when he told me he had asked for her hand, saying, ‘I did it! Woohoo!'”

Aw!

Another insider told People on Wednesday that the proposal was “casual” and “simple” just like their relationship:

“The proposal was so them. It was beautiful, yet simple and in a way also casual. That’s how they started out — simple, casual dates to get to know each other in private.”

The source praised the New Heights podcaster’s choice in a “unique and beautiful” ring that “fits her perfectly.” In fact, they said Travis was MOST “nervous” about this! They explained:

“He was nervous if she’d like it.”

Aw! Seems like she loved it, though!

The source added:

“He was pretty nervous about the whole proposal, but so excited. He’s very happy everyone knows now. It was a big secret to keep quiet.”

It went off without a hitch!

His friend expressed to The US Sun:

“You can tell this is another big step forward in his personal life. He is the happiest man on Earth right now.”

Cute! So happy for them!

Reactions? Let us know (below)!

