LA Animal Rescue DENIES Olivia Wilde’s Former Nanny’s Claim She Abandoned Her Dog For Harry Styles!

A Los Angeles-based non-profit animal rescue wants to “set the record straight” about what really happened to Olivia Wilde’s Golden Retriever, Gordon!

In case you somehow missed it, the 38-year-old actress and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny made several bombshell allegations about the pair’s breakup this week – including that Olivia was so “addicted” to her boyfriend Harry Styles that she actually gave up her dog to spend more time with him. The former employee said to Dailymail.com:

“After [Wilde] left [at the start of November 2020], she came for a visit and said, ‘We have to find Gordon a new home,’ nonchalantly Jason doesn’t really care for animals and wanted him out of their home ASAP. Jason said Olivia only had the dog for appearances anyway. She rarely cared for Gordon or Paco, the dog she had before. It was myself and others who cared for the dogs. I told Jason I knew somebody who loves Gordon and was willing to take him in so Jason said, ‘let’s get him out of here right away.’”

Giving away your dog for a guy? Really??? Well, it turns out that might not have been the case because now the animal organization from which Olivia adopted her puppy came to the Book Smart director’s defense and shut down the rumor! MaeDay Rescue took to Instagram on Saturday to share its side about what went down with Gordon, first saying:

“This is Maeday adopted dog Gordon, who we rescued in 2018 from the shelter along with his 4 littermates. (Slide to see baby pics.) Founder of Maeday rescue @nataliewould fostered them and bottle fed them until we found their perfect forever homes. Well, you may have seen Gordy in the news lately and we want to set the record straight.”

The rescue claimed that after adopting the pup at two-months-old Olivia decided to re-home him once she realized he wasn’t comfortable traveling or being around her two young children – 8-year-old Otis and 6-year-old Daisy:

“Gordy was adopted to @oliviawilde at 2 months old and after giving him much love and training and travel adventures, she realized that Gordy didn’t love the travel life and wasn’t happy around toddlers.”

MaeDay then insisted the Don’t Worry Darling filmmaker worked with them to re-home Gordon to his dog walker in Brooklyn, who he formed a close bond with:

“Gordy had formed a very strong bond with his dog walker and in Gordy’s best interest and after much thought and consideration, he was rehomed to his Brooklyn dog walker. Before this decision was made, Olivia called Maeday to discuss, and we were involved in the decision. We pride ourselves on finding that perfect forever home for our Maeday animals and every once in a while the animal is just happier in a different environment and that’s okay. Olivia is a huge animal rescue advocate and rehomed Gordy out of compassion and love for him.”

Maeday concluded:

“The best part is Gordy has his own IG @gord_sounds and as you can see, he is living his best life! We felt like we should share this because we hate that the media is painting a Maeday adopter in a bad light. Thanks for adopting @oliviawilde and for being a responsible pet owner.”

We’re just glad to hear that Gordon is doing well and loving his new forever home! You can ch-ch-check out the post (below):

