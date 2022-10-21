Jason Sudeikis’ Ex Keeley Hazell Just Posted The SHADIEST Message Seemingly For Olivia Wilde!!

Jason Sudeikis‘ exes have something in common — their reading habits!

That’s what it looks like after Keeley Hazell just took to Instagram and delivered a super-shady statement. In it, she pulled an excerpt that another of one the Saturday Night Live alum’s former flames clearly knows VERY well!

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, earlier this week Olivia Wilde took to her IG Stories to share a recipe for her “special” salad dressing. It came out of author Nora Ephron‘s 1983 novel Heartburn. That book, reading lovers know, is based on Ephron’s marriage to and eventual divorce from her second husband, Carl Bernstein, after he allegedly cheated on her.

For Wilde earlier this week, she opted to post the recipe for a salad dressing found in the book. Yes, she’s hinting it’s the same salad dressing that’s been at the forefront of the recently unearthed stories about her and Harry Styles allegedly first getting together while she was still with Sudeikis! It’s so special that it’s worth laying down in front of a car for, apparently!!!

But now, it seems there’s at least one person who has Jason’s back! Keeley, who was linked to the actor back in 2021 after he split from the Booksmart director, took to her own IG Stories on Thursday with content from the VERY SAME Ephron book!

The 36-year-old chose a different passage from Heartburn, but it was an interesting and illuminating one all the same. Her shared passage is more inwardly-focused — though the message says it all!

“Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’ So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.”

And as you can see (below), she marked it up repeatedly, so clearly these words mean something to her:

Ummm… Wow!!

Very curious that she’d share this just days after Wilde dropped a passage from the same book, eh!? Or maybe it’s not curious. Maybe it’s just SHADE! LOLz!!

Sounds like shots fired to us! Turning “everything into a story” when the Don’t Worry Darling director fueled more fire to the story behind hers and Jason’s nanny’s tell-all… As those who have been following the drama know, Jason’s only statement came as a joint one with his ex-fiancée, whereas Olivia has been speaking out against any cheating speculation amid her press tour.

Of course, the Ted Lasso star was previously connected to the Horrible Bosses 2 alum, so it only makes sense Keeley would have his back. The pair have been friends for a while, but their on-and-off again relationship first made headlines early last year. Things kicked into high gear when we reported more on their fling last June, following his split from Olivia. They were even caught smooching as late as November of last year! It seemed possible things could get more serious between the two, especially considering Jason has a special place in his heart for the model, having named one character from his hit Apple TV show after her.

What do y’all make of Keeley’s commentary, Perezcious readers?? Shady or what?! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

