Lady GaGa Breaks Silence As FBI Investigates Political Motivations Of Dog Kidnapping

Lady GaGa has finally spoken out after this unbelievable crime.

If you haven’t heard, the A Star Is Born star’s two beloved French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were kidnapped on Wednesday. Even more disturbingly, the perpetrators nearly killed her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, to get them!

Fischer, who survived four gunshot wounds to the chest, is currently in the hospital after having managed to fight off the nappers and protect GaGa’s third pup, Miss Asia. Unsurprisingly, the singer is said to be “beside herself” after the shocking incident — but she’s found the strength to say what needs to be said.

Posting several photos of the missing good boys, GaGa amplified the $500,000 reward to bring her dogs back, writing across social media:

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email [email protected] to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

While the fate of the dogs is still in the air, thankfully Fischer is reportedly expected to make a full recovery. His family told TMZ on Friday:

“Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan.”

Awww…

They also thanked GaGa for her support:

“Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return.”

The dognappers (and attempted murderers?) may find it tougher to get away with this than they expected. Not only because of the size of the spotlight GaGa is able to put on them right now — but because the freakin’ FBI is on the case!

According to a new report in The Sun, the feds are working with the LAPD due to the possibility the attack may not have been random — and if it targeted GaGa specifically that it could have been politically motivated. Their source said:

“Lady Gaga is high profile of course but she sang at President Biden’s inauguration which takes this case to another level. The FBI wants to know exactly what motivated this incident.”

A few years ago we would have scoffed at the idea someone just being a high-profile Democrat supporter could paint a target on their backs. However, after a full term of the former president’s fearmongering, extremism has reached shockingly violent levels. The last couple years have seen Donald Trump supporters openly discuss assassinating lawmakers, send bombs to politicians and journalists, and ultimately earlier this year break into the Capitol Building to attempt a full-on insurrection to stop the certification of the election. Since then we’ve learned from the Capitol Police Chief that some right wing groups are still planning more attacks and want to “blow up the Capitol” and “kill as many members as possible” the next time Joe Biden addresses Congress.

So yeah, going after someone’s dogs because they sang at the inauguration doesn’t seem quite so far fetched anymore, we’re afraid.

GaGa is taking every precaution just in case that’s true — an insider told OK! Magazine she’s beefed up her security in the wake of the incident:

“It is not clear if Ryan and the dogs were targeted because of their connection to Gaga, but out of an abundance of caution, security has been increased for her, her family and friends.”

The source continued:

“The thought that this might have happened to Ryan, whom she considers family, because of his connection to her is chilling. Two of the most important creatures in her life are missing and another is in the hospital; she is determined that this cannot happen to anyone else she loves.”

Poor Stephanie! We honestly cannot even imagine.

Wishing a speedy recovery for Ryan and a safe return for those pups — and justice for whomever is responsible, whether the reason is fanaticism or plain old stupid greed.

