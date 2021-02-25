Lady GaGa ‘Beside Herself’ Following Dognapping & Update On Dog Walker!

Dog lovers everywhere are hurting after hearing the truly sad news that Lady GaGa’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was brutally shot four times in the chest Wednesday night while out with the singer’s three French Bulldogs. Thankfully, he was able to protect one dog, Miss Asia, but two others were stolen from the crime scene and are still missing. In an update shared with Us Weekly Thursday, a source revealed:

“Gaga is beside herself. She is hoping and praying for the safe return of Koji and Gustav and for the speedy recovery of their walker.”

The 30-year-old walker, Ryan, was found on scene barely breathing by paramedics. In footage obtained by KABC, he was even holding on to the black dog to assure she remained safe — an incredible sight to see from someone who was undoubtedly suffering from a lot of pain. Taken straight to the hospital, the insider shares now of Fischer’s recovery:

“[He] is doing as well as can be expected given the circumstances.”

Such a relief to hear that! We hope this update lends itself to an expected “full recovery,” as TMZ noted earlier today, but time will tell given injuries as severe as his!

As for Koji and Gustav, the Chromatica vocalist has offered a $500,000 reward to anyone who safely returns them, “no questions asked.” Those with information can contact [email protected] Especially given the fact that the Shallow singer is currently in Italy filming a new movie, we are just one of many who hope her beloved pups are returned home quickly!

The suspects are still on the loose as well. Officers described them as two men in baseball caps and likely in a white BMW or Nissan, of which they used to flee the scene in West Hollywood. Speaking to Daily Mail, the police confirmed the investigation is still open as cops consider all the reasons this incident occurred. Resistant to call this a “robbery” yet, the police are unsure the suspects are aware the dogs belong to GaGa. While gang violence and homelessness are still in consideration for motive, French Bulldogs are a hot commodity these days as families look to add a puppy to the mix in quarantine. Typically selling for $1,500-$3,000, some dogs of this breed go for up to $10,000 — meaning this whole ordeal could have been all for the sake of some extra cash.

A true animal lover herself, GaGa has often posed with her pups for personal and professional pics. In 2014, Miss Asia made her Harper’s Bazaar cover debut. In the interview, Michael Polansky‘s girlfriend spoke affectionally of her fur baby, saying:

“She has really shown me the importance of living in the moment. If I don’t, I’ll miss a precious look on her face!”

Two years later, the Born This Way performer announced Gustav’s addition to her family, writing on Instagram:

“I’m proud to announce we added a new member to the #JOANNE family.”

Unnamed at the time of the original upload (above, left), the 34-year-old added:

“I haven’t named him yet but I call him both cowpig and moopig in the meantime!”

Ugh. This is such a nightmarish situation. Continue to keep GaGa, Ryan, Gustav, and Koji in your thoughts, Perezcious readers!!

