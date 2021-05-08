LaKeith Stanfield Faces Backlash After Moderating A Clubhouse Chat Room Filled With Anti-Semitic Comments

LaKeith Stanfield is in hot water after participating in a Clubhouse conversation that featured anti-Semitic comments.

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old actor moderated a chat room on the social network, in which bigoted and horrific remarks were made against Jewish people, according to The Daily Beast. The outlet reported that some participants had shared conspiracy theories about the community running slave trades, attempted to justify Louis Farrakhan’s hate speech comparing Jews to termites, and even praised Adolf Hitler. Just all around absolutely disgusting talk.

Now, Stanfield has issued an apology and explanation as to what happened in the discussion on Instagram. He wrote in the post:

“Yesterday I entered an online chat room on Clubhouse about the teachings of Louis Farrakhan. When the room’s participants noticed me, I was quickly made a moderator of this room. At some point during the dialogue the discussion took a very negative turn when several users made abhorrent anti-Semitic statements and at that point, I should have either shut down the discussion or removed myself from it entirely.”

Yeah, you think?! The Judas and the Black Messiah star continued:

“I condemn hate speech and discriminatory views of every kind. I unconditionally apologize for what went on in that chat room, and for allowing my presence there to give a platform to hate speech. I am not an anti-Semite nor do I condone any of the beliefs discussed in that chat room.”

A couple of hours after The Daily Beast called out Stanfield for “flirting with anti-Semitism,” the Atlanta star actually shared a since-deleted IG post where he seemingly addressed the scandal. According to a screenshot, he reportedly posted a picture that read:

“thinkin outside of the box come wit a cost”

Umm… WTF??? And the musician also wrote in the caption:

“They’ll always try to discredit and attack you…futile.”

LaKeith Stanfield thinks trading in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories is "thinking outside of the box" pic.twitter.com/62zkD0TWNq — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) May 7, 2021

Following the questionable post, Stanfield then hopped on a different Clubhouse group with a panel of Jewish educators who discussed the hate rhetoric spewed this week. Per the outlet, he explained:

“It’s been a crazy couple 48 hours. I’ve been in a couple rooms where a lot of s**t has been discussed and talked about, very heightened emotional states. It’s been very enlightening and interesting to me, I never really knew that this debate existed in this way about identity, the origins of Judaism in Jewishness, and how many different interpretations there are different things, whether or not it’s a religion and ethno-religion or what it is a faith race.”

The California native also recognized how he needs to pay “attention to what is actually being discussed and determined if that’s a discussion that you really want to get into.” And while LaKeith had been the moderator of the conversion, multiple sources told the publication that the artist “never said anything that would be considered anti-Semitic.”

Wow… just no words.

