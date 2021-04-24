Oprah Winfrey 'Surprised’ Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Called Out Racism Within The Royal Family

Oprah Winfrey opened up about her explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

In an interview for the launch of The Nancy O’Dell Channel on TalkShopLive, the 67-year-old host explained she was shocked by how much the Duke and Duchess of Sussex willing divulged to the public. In case you forgot, the couple dove into topics such as suicide, racism, and family feuds during the explosive conversation. In it, the TV personality said she couldn’t even believe they touched on bigotry within the fam:

“I was surprised. What? You’re going there? You’re going all the way there.”

Oprah continued:

“The reason why it was such a powerful interview … What makes it powerful is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open as vulnerable, as truthful as they were. The reason the interview was what it was because they answered the way they did.”

You could say that again! It was like bombshell-after-bombshell-after-bombshell jam-packed into a two-hour window. As you may remember, Meghan dropped how the palace had declared that her son Archie would not receive any formal titles — which she claimed was outside of the norm.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security.”

Even more so, the 39-year-old revealed there had even been “concerns” over the nearly two-year-old’s skin color before he was born. Of course, the palace has denied the allegations of racism, with Prince William simply stating:

“We are very much not a racist family.”

So eloquent. The royal family also reportedly has been pretty enraged and hurt at Harry, so much so, many of them took the time to ice him out during Prince Philip’s funeral this month. But Oprah claimed the pair’s only intention was to tell their truth:

“I didn’t see Meghan and Harry before, but I did text them and say intention is very important to me — tell me what your intention is so that we can be aligned in our goal. Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible.”

Now, it’s safe to say their “truth” has created some pretty massive shockwaves and effects across different parts of the world — such as the whole Piers Morgan and Sharon Osbourne debacle. The impact of the sit-down is something even Oprah still can’t grasp:

“I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have. I did a lot of preparation for that. It was really important to me that what we put out there in the world was put out into the world at the time that everybody could see it and that things didn’t leak and things weren’t misconstrued before the actual interview happened.”

Thankfully, no one spilled the contents of the conversation early, but that might have because the television producer scared the crew into not doing so. Just kidding! The star really just laid down the gravity of what juicy details they had in the palms of their hands, explaining:

“I remember when we finished doing the interview — and that interview was 3 hours and 20 minutes I think — I stood up and said to the crew, ‘We all know what was said here and how important it is to have a trust to the people who just shared that so I’m hoping you all will not go out into the world and share what has happened here.’ And nobody did.”

Wow! What did U think about some of the behind-the-scenes details in Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Harry? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via CBS/YouTube]