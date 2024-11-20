Laken Riley Murder Suspect Jose Ibarra Found Guilty -- After Her Haunting Final Texts Were Revealed

The verdict is in on Laken Riley’s murder case.

Day four of the trial commenced on Wednesday, nearly nine months to the day after University of Georgia nursing student Laken was brutally murdered while out on a jog. And defendant Jose Ibarra was found… guilty.

In a Court TV livestream, Judge H. Patrick Haggard declared the verdict: guilty on three counts each of felony murder, one count of malice murder, as well as charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with attempt to rape, aggravated battery, obstructing a 911 call, tampering with evidence, and peeping tom. Such a horrendous crime.

One of the final nails in the coffin in the ongoing case came on Tuesday, when the late college student’s final texts to her mother Allyson Phillips were revealed. On the morning she stepped out for her jog in February, she texted her mom saying, “Good morning, about to go for a run if you’re free to talk,” according to 11 Alive. And less than 10 minutes later, she tried calling… before ultimately dialing 911 — the phone call Jose has now officially been found guilty of obstructing.

Sadly, Allyson missed her late daughter’s messages. She followed up 20 minutes later with a wave of concerned texts like, “You’re making me nervous not answering while you’re out running. Are you OK?” and “Please call me. I’m worried sick about you.” How completely devastating it must have been to later find out that the 22-year-old had been brutally murdered. So chilling.

When Ibarra received his guilty verdict on Wednesday, he stood quietly — a huge difference to the giggly attitude he reportedly boasted while being taken in for questioning. It was an emotional moment for Laken’s family, who appeared teary-eyed during the ruling. This is the justice they deserve to see! You can watch the full livestream (below):

[Images via Laken Riley/Facebook & Clarke County Sheriff’s Office]