Lala Kent Compares Tom Sandoval To Ex Randall Emmett In Heated VPR Reunion Preview!

Lala Kent is not holding back her thoughts about cheater Tom Sandoval – even going as far as to compare the 40-year-old to her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

A sneak peek for part one of the season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion dropped on Wednesday, and it looks like fans can expect things to get heated right off the bat. In the clip, host Andy Cohen asked Lala to share her thoughts on whether it’s “healthy” for exes Sandoval and Ariana Madix to share their house amid Scandoval since The Row actress left her home with Randall quickly. And she wasted no time taking off the gloves to slam the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman! Lala replied:

“No. Sandoval is Randall. Give it 10 years – he is Randall Emmett. It’s absolutely terrifying. I couldn’t get Randall to stay home and then when s**t hit the fan, I couldn’t get him the f**k out of the house.”

Whoa! During her rant, the preview cuts to Raquel Leviss – who is watching this go down in a dressing room since she wasn’t allowed to be near Scheana Shay due to the temporary restraining order she filed against her co-star over an alleged altercation. And as we’ve seen, the 28-year-old has very little remorse or sympathy for the situation – instead choosing to roll her eyes at Lala. Meanwhile, Ariana agrees with the 32-year-old, noting:

“There you go.”

Whoa. As you know, Lala ended her engagement to Randall in 2021 after she caught him allegedly cheating on her with multiple women. He has since been accused of sexual misconduct, employee mistreatment, and more. So it’s a pretty big deal that she’s claiming Sandoval is similar to Randall! The Give Them Lala author went on to slam the TomTom owner as “a f**king narcissist,” adding:

“Everyone needs to be warned about this person. Like, this is a dangerous human being.”

However, Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t standing for Lala’s remarks. The 62-year-old Bravo personality fired back:

“Lala, that’s actually a ridiculous stance to start saying Sandoval is a dangerous person.”

After telling Lisa she “didn’t ask for anyone else’s opinion” and “reject[ed]” hers, Lala went OFF:

“He was sleeping next to her! That was his life partner! If he can do that to her, there’s something wrong with this person!”

But Lisa chimed in again to defend Sandoval, saying there are “a lot of other people” who have cheated in the past and that doesn’t make them “dangerous people.” To which Lala replied:

“Absolutely. I have a baby with one. They are dangerous.”

Oof. Fans won’t like seeing Lisa supporting Sandoval again… While Ariana nodded in agreement, Sandoval clearly was over the attack! He interjected into the conversation, clapping back:

“Lala, if you’re going to judge my character, you need to get in line — somewhere near the f**king back.”

Refusing to listen to a word Sandoval had to say, Lala repeatedly yelled at him to “shut the f**k up.” This caused Lisa to step in, telling her to “calm down.” When Lala refuses to do so, Lisa pointed out:

“We’re going to be here for, like, 10 hours for God’s sake. You cannot start like this.”

Well, she did! You can ch-ch-check out the heated exchange (below):

When sources came out that Lala dragged Sandoval, they weren’t kidding! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Lala that Sandoval is just like Randall? Are you ready for the reunion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/Instagram, WENN/Avalon]